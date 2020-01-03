‘Wanton acts of destruction’: India condemns stone pelting at Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:05 IST

India strongly condemned the vandalism carried out at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on Friday evening and urged the neighbouring country to take immediate action to protect the Sikh community there, a statement from the external affairs ministry said.

Sikh political leaders too appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and save the historic shrine from any damage.

On Friday evening, an angry group of local residents pelted stones at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. According to initial reports, the group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl called Jagjit Kaur. She is the daughter of the gurdwara’s pathi.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan are rescued and the historic gurdwara protected from any damage.

“Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” Capt Singh said in a tweet after reports emerged of stone pelting at the gurdwara.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video which, he said, showed an angry Muslim mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib.

“Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and is raising anti-Sikh slogans,” Sirsa said in a tweet.

He also urged Khan to take immediate action “on such communal incidents that are increasing insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pakistan”.