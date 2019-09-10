Watch: India’s stinging rebuttal to Pak at UN meet | J&K-Art 370

india

India delivered a stinging riposte to Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva. Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, countered the statement made by Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Singh reiterated that the dilution of Article 370 and consequent abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was India’s sovereign decision, which brooks no interference. She also allayed concerns regarding the preparation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

