Watch: Uttarakhand bus tries to cross river with heavy flow, passengers jump out

Amid incessant rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand, a video of a bus full of passengers trying to cross a heavy-flowing river went viral on social media. In the video shared by NDTV, passengers began jumping out of the vehicle or climbing to the roof as the bus started tilting due to the strong flow of the river in Ramgarh village. Reportedly, the authorities reached the spot on time and rescued the passengers. Uttarakhand bus tries to cross river with heavy flow, passengers jump out

The authorities in the hill state have sounded a red alert as the water level rose in all major rivers, including the Ganga, amid a forecast of more heavy showers over the next two days. Several roads have been blocked due to landslides, while a large number of trees were uprooted in the Kashipur area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar district - causing disruption to normal life.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains on July 11 and 12 in eight of the hill state's districts - Chamoli, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Landslides in Uttarakhand

On Sunday, six people died in landslides in the state amid heavy rainfall. In another incident, a jeep carrying 11 pilgrims from Kedarnath fell into the river Ganga in the Muni ki Reti area of ​​Tehri Garhwal district. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), five people were rescued, while the bodies of three pilgrims were recovered. A search operation is underway for the other three missing people.

Two houses in Missarwala village of Kashipur area also collapsed, killing a couple and injuring their granddaughter.

In Uttarkashi's Barkot town, a policeman out on duty died after getting hit by a stone in a landslide. The incident took place on Yamunotri National Highway where Head Constable Chaman Lal Tomar was posted for security of commuters.

