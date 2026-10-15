Why Imran Khan was asked to leave India after anti-CEC protests and what BJP's Kirit Somaiya said

The Mumbai office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) served the notice on Khan, an American citizen registered as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. Somaiya had approached the police over the actor's presence at the October 10 gathering at August Kranti Maidan, prompting the complaint to be referred to the immigration authorities.

The development follows a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned the actor's involvement in the demonstration despite his status as a foreign national.

Actor Imran Khan's participation in a Mumbai protest seeking chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation has landed him in an immigration row, with authorities directing him to leave the country by October 28 .

Does an FRRO notice asking an OCI cardholder to leave India cancel their OCI status?

Does an FRRO notice asking an OCI cardholder to leave India cancel their OCI status?

The episode has brought renewed attention to the restrictions governing OCI cardholders and their participation in political activities in India. While the status allows eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin several residency and travel-related privileges, it does not confer Indian citizenship. The action against Khan has also raised questions about the legal grounds on which an OCI cardholder can be directed to leave the country.

What led to the notice against Imran Khan? Imran Khan was among hundreds of people detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 during a demonstration organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The protesters were demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The gathering at August Kranti Maidan was called by Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, to express solidarity with the CJP's protest in Delhi. Police had deployed heavy security around the venue and detained demonstrators who attempted to reach the site.

Mumbai Police said permission had not been obtained for the proposed gathering. The force also cited Bombay High Court directions restricting protests to Azad Maidan. CJP workers, however, maintained that they had emailed the police seeking permission but had received no response.

Khan's detention drew attention after he posted a selfie from inside a police van on Instagram with the caption, “Apparently I'm going for a drive.”

What did Kirit Somaiya allege? Somaiya approached Mumbai Police after the actor participated in the demonstration, arguing that Khan's status as a foreign citizen raised questions about whether he could take part in a political agitation.

In his complaint, the BJP leader sought action against Khan, alleging violations of OCI provisions and visa conditions. He also questioned whether a foreign national could participate in a demonstration that the police considered unauthorised. Somaiya subsequently pressed for the actor's deportation.

The complaint was sent to the FRRO, which deals with specified immigration and foreigner-related matters. The office subsequently issued the notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28, according to police officials.

What has Imran Khan said about joining the protest? Khan said he attended the gathering in his individual capacity, describing himself as a Mumbai resident rather than a representative of a political organisation.

Speaking to the media at the protest, the actor said he wanted to understand why people's movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed. He also said he was not there to put forward demands on behalf of an organisation.

His participation came amid a wider wave of demonstrations against Kumar. The protests were linked to objections raised by the CJP and other groups over the SIR exercise, which has been at the centre of a political dispute over electoral-roll revisions.