‘What’s the tearing hurry’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab at PM Modi over CBI chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took yet another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the Rafale deal, accusing him of being in a ‘tearing hurry to sack the CBI chief’.

Gandhi’s tweet comes a day after the government convened a meeting of the PM-led selection committee to review the allegations against Alok Verma, who was reinstated as CBI director on the Supreme Court’s order.

The top court had ordered that the selection committee, which also as the Chief Justice of India or his nominee and the Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as members, should meet within a week to review an inquiry report against Verma.

The government called the first meeting of this panel on Wednesday. Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge had initially asked for a few days to study the Supreme Court verdict but eventually, joined the PM and Justice SK Sikri, when his request wasn’t accepted.

1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief?



2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ?



Answer: RAFALE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2019

It will meet again on Thursday.

Hours before the three-member high-powered panel sits again to decide Alok Verma’s fate, Rahul Gandhi wondered what the rush was all about.

“Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief? Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee?” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress president, who has led the opposition offensive against PM Modi over the Rafale deal, then went on to answer his own.

“Answer: RAFALE,” he tweeted.

Alok Verma, sent on forced leave by the government, was reinstated by the Supreme Court this week.

In his speeches, Rahul Gandhi has suggested that PM Modi had attempted to remove Alok Verma because the CBI director wanted to probe the Rafale deal. Gandhi and other opposition parties allege that the government bought overpriced fighter jets from French aviation firm.

