Will invest 1L-cr to ease traffic woes: Shivakumar

The Karnataka government has reiterated its ambitious ₹1 lakh crore infrastructure plan to tackle Bengaluru's persistent traffic congestion. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar announced at the ongoing Global Investors' Meet in Karnataka that the plan includes the construction of tunnels, elevated corridors, buffer roads, and a business corridor aimed at improving connectivity in the city, which has been struggling to keep pace with its rapidly growing vehicle population.

“When I was the urban development minister 20 years ago, Bengaluru’s population was 70 lakh. Now, it has grown to 1.40 crore, and the city has 1.1 crore vehicles. We are planning to invest ₹1 lakh crore to resolve the traffic problem. Bengaluru Business Corridor (PRR) will be a success,” Shivakumar said while speaking at the Invest Karnataka Global Investors’ Meet.

As part of this initiative, the government has proposed the construction of a 40-km twin tunnel, expected to cost ₹42,500 crore, and a 41-km double-decker corridor integrating both roads and Metro rail, with an estimated investment of ₹18,000 crore. Additionally, a 110-km elevated corridor has been planned at a cost of ₹15,000 crore, while 320 km of buffer roads will be developed with ₹5,000 crore allocated for the project.

Other key infrastructure proposals include a ₹500-crore Sky Deck project, a 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor estimated at ₹27,000 crore, and the development of a second airport to accommodate the increasing air traffic demands of the city.

Despite the extensive road-focused plans, the deputy CM did not provide details on the expansion of mass transit systems, including suburban rail or metro bus networks. This omission has raised concerns among mobility experts, given Bengaluru’s growing need for a robust public transport network.

Shivakumar also highlighted the need for greater cooperation from the Centre, mentioning a proposal from Union minister Piyush Goyal to establish an international exhibition and convention centre in Bengaluru. “We will discuss this with the chief minister soon,” he said.

Positioning Karnataka as a business-friendly state, he reiterated the government’s commitment to efficient governance. “Karnataka is not a state of promises; it is a state of delivery,” he said. “We don’t just talk about ease of doing business — we make it happen. Our single-window clearance system is fully digital, time-bound, and transparent.”