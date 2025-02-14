Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will invest 1L-cr to ease traffic woes: Shivakumar

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Feb 14, 2025 07:42 AM IST

As part of this initiative, the government has proposed the construction of a 40-km twin tunnel, expected to cost ₹42,500 crore, and a 41-km double-decker corridor integrating both roads and Metro rail

The Karnataka government has reiterated its ambitious 1 lakh crore infrastructure plan to tackle Bengaluru’s persistent traffic congestion. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar announced at the ongoing Global Investors’ Meet in Karnataka that the plan includes the construction of tunnels, elevated corridors, buffer roads, and a business corridor aimed at improving connectivity in the city, which has been struggling to keep pace with its rapidly growing vehicle population.

As part of this initiative, the government has proposed the construction of a 40-km twin tunnel, expected to cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42,500 crore, and a 41-km double-decker corridor integrating both roads and Metro rail. (PTI)
As part of this initiative, the government has proposed the construction of a 40-km twin tunnel, expected to cost 42,500 crore, and a 41-km double-decker corridor integrating both roads and Metro rail. (PTI)

“When I was the urban development minister 20 years ago, Bengaluru’s population was 70 lakh. Now, it has grown to 1.40 crore, and the city has 1.1 crore vehicles. We are planning to invest 1 lakh crore to resolve the traffic problem. Bengaluru Business Corridor (PRR) will be a success,” Shivakumar said while speaking at the Invest Karnataka Global Investors’ Meet.

As part of this initiative, the government has proposed the construction of a 40-km twin tunnel, expected to cost 42,500 crore, and a 41-km double-decker corridor integrating both roads and Metro rail, with an estimated investment of 18,000 crore. Additionally, a 110-km elevated corridor has been planned at a cost of 15,000 crore, while 320 km of buffer roads will be developed with 5,000 crore allocated for the project.

Other key infrastructure proposals include a 500-crore Sky Deck project, a 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor estimated at 27,000 crore, and the development of a second airport to accommodate the increasing air traffic demands of the city.

Despite the extensive road-focused plans, the deputy CM did not provide details on the expansion of mass transit systems, including suburban rail or metro bus networks. This omission has raised concerns among mobility experts, given Bengaluru’s growing need for a robust public transport network.

Shivakumar also highlighted the need for greater cooperation from the Centre, mentioning a proposal from Union minister Piyush Goyal to establish an international exhibition and convention centre in Bengaluru. “We will discuss this with the chief minister soon,” he said.

Positioning Karnataka as a business-friendly state, he reiterated the government’s commitment to efficient governance. “Karnataka is not a state of promises; it is a state of delivery,” he said. “We don’t just talk about ease of doing business — we make it happen. Our single-window clearance system is fully digital, time-bound, and transparent.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On