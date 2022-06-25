Yet to link IRCTC user ID with Aadhaar? Read details, steps here

The Indian Railways announced on June 6 that users of its online ticketing, catering and tourism platform, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will be allowed to book a maximum of 24 tickets per month if a user ID is linked with Aadhaar.

“To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar,” the Ministry of Railways had said in a tweet.

Prior to the announcement, the maximum number of tickets a person, with Aadhaar-linked IRCTC user ID, was allowed to book each month, was 12. As part of the same announcement, the Railways also raised, from 6 to 12, the maximum number of monthly bookings for an individual, whose ID was not linked to the identification biometric.

Here's how to link your IRCTC user ID with Aadhaar:

(1.) Navigate to irctc.co.in and enter using login credentials

(2.) Visit ‘My Account’ option and click on ‘Link Your Aadhaar’

(3.) Enter Aadhaar number, virtual ID details etc. Once done, mark the check box against ‘Send OTP’

(4.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number

(5.) Click on ‘Verify’ and then, to complete the verification process, on ‘Update’

(6.) After the completion of Know Your Customer (KYC), the account will be linked with Aadhaar.

(7.) Finally, a confirmation link will be sent to your registered email address as well.

