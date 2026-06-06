Congress protests in Haryana against paper leaks, demands minister's resignation

High drama unfolded in Kurukshetra on Saturday as Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers and senior Congress leaders attempted to gherao the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a demonstration around Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence on Saturday (June 6) (PTI)

The demonstration, organised to protest against systemic irregularities and paper leaks in national examinations, was met with a heavy-handed police response, including the use of water cannons and a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The protest, led by senior Congress leader and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda alongside IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, sought to escalate pressure on the central government regarding the integrity of the NEET and CBSE examination processes.

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Demonstrators, carrying banners and chanting slogans, attempted to breach the multi-layered security barricades placed outside the Chief Minister's residence.

In response, police deployed anti-riot "Vajra" vehicles to fire water cannons at the protesters. As the situation grew increasingly tense, security forces also resorted to a lathi charge to push back the agitators.

Addressing the media and his supporters, IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing the administration of complicity in the examination crisis. "For money and greed, the nation is being sold. Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes action against this compromise, such movements will continue across the country," Chib stated. He further echoed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's demand for the immediate sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.