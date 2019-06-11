Elf-like creature caught on camera. ‘Is that Dobby?’ asks Internet

A strange video showing an elf-like creature has reminded many of the character Dobby from the Harry Potter film franchise. Shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook, the clip shows the creature flapping its arms and bending its knees while walking away from a house. A security camera placed outside Gomez’s home captured this incident.

Posted on June 6, the video currently has about nine million views, more than 42,000 “likes” and over 139,000 shares.

Not just Facebook, the video has found its way to Twitter too. While most commented about the resemblance of the creature to Dobby, a few raised suspicions about the video being a hoax. Check out some of the comments below.

Dobby is a free elf! This is crazy. Where did this come from pic.twitter.com/abWRfxKaVF — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) June 10, 2019

My moms response to the Dobby video pic.twitter.com/LVMoTg9tD4 — bridgepidge (@bridgetmccarth) June 10, 2019

dobby when he realized he was trending this week pic.twitter.com/Ls69eVkT1G — HILARY (@chalfoys) June 10, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 14:14 IST