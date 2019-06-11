Today in New Delhi, India
Elf-like creature caught on camera. ‘Is that Dobby?’ asks Internet

Shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook, the clip shows the creature flapping its arms and bending its knees while walking away from a house.

it's viral Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Video,Viral,Twitter
Posted on June 6, the video currently has about nine million views. (Facebook/@Vivian Gomez)

A strange video showing an elf-like creature has reminded many of the character Dobby from the Harry Potter film franchise. Shared by Vivian Gomez on Facebook, the clip shows the creature flapping its arms and bending its knees while walking away from a house. A security camera placed outside Gomez’s home captured this incident.

Posted on June 6, the video currently has about nine million views, more than 42,000 “likes” and over 139,000 shares.

Not just Facebook, the video has found its way to Twitter too. While most commented about the resemblance of the creature to Dobby, a few raised suspicions about the video being a hoax. Check out some of the comments below.

What do you think of the video?

