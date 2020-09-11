e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘How’s X AE A-XII?’ Elon Musk is asked. His puzzled reaction has caught people’s attention

‘How’s X AE A-XII?’ Elon Musk is asked. His puzzled reaction has caught people’s attention

Watch the video to see Elon Musk’s reaction.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:16 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elon Musk reacts when asked, “How’s X AE A-XII?”
Elon Musk reacts when asked, “How’s X AE A-XII?” (YouTube/Tobias Lindh)
         

Ever since his birth in May, X AE A-XII, singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s son, has made headlines thanks to his name. The unique moniker sparked countless reactions - from people genuinely wondering how to pronounce it to many sharing memes, the name has been the talk of social media. However, if you thought all that buzz had died down, wait till you watch this video. A clip going viral has once again prompted people to turn their attention back to the name after Musk’s reaction when asked, ‘How’s X AE A-XII?’.

YouTuber Tobias Lindh shared the video that’s caught people’s attention on September 3. He explains in the description that Musk was visiting Giga Berlin when a spontaneous press conference took place. Among the questions posed, one was specifically about his son.

“How’s X AE A-XII?” Musk is asked in the video. “Sorry?” he replies and the question is promptly repeated. Musk chuckles and replies, “Oh, you mean my kid. That sounds like a password”.

“Ya, he’s great,” he goes on. “I think next time I am going to bring him, you know, maybe come back in a few months and bring him along,” he adds.

Watch the clip below:

The little bit about Musk and his son has collected several reactions.

“Elon relating to his son’s name to a ‘password’ is the best part,” wrote an individual in the comments section of the YouTube video. “My kid... sounds like a password… you’ve got to love Elon Musk,” added another. “Well your kid’s name DOES sound like a password,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Elon Musk, Grimes officially name son this on his birth certificate

