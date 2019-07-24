Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 24, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

‘It is my dream!’: Indian celebrity hairstylist writes to Pak PM Imran Khan

“Imran Khan, sir, I am a documentary filmmaker from India and have made a documentary on Sindh called ‘Sindhustan’,” tweeted celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani.

it's viral Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Imran Khan,Sapna Bhavnani,Pakistan
On Twitter, several people have posted comments on Sapna Bhavnani’s request.(Instagram/Sapna Bhavnani)

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who has made a documentary on Sindh titled “Sindusthan”, has requested Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to invite her and her film to Sindh.

“Imran Khan, sir, I am a documentary filmmaker from India and have made a documentary on Sindh called ‘Sindhustan’. I have been rejected twice to get a visa to Sindh but I hear you are different and want peace... So do we! Please invite me and my film to Sindh .. it is my dream!” Bhavnani tweeted on Tuesday.

Since the tweet was shared, several people have posted comments on Bhavnani’s request.

According to the Twitter page of “Sindhustan”, the documentary tells the story of the largest migration of a culture in history told through ink (tattoos).

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:32 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics