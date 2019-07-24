‘It is my dream!’: Indian celebrity hairstylist writes to Pak PM Imran Khan

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who has made a documentary on Sindh titled “Sindusthan”, has requested Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to invite her and her film to Sindh.

“Imran Khan, sir, I am a documentary filmmaker from India and have made a documentary on Sindh called ‘Sindhustan’. I have been rejected twice to get a visa to Sindh but I hear you are different and want peace... So do we! Please invite me and my film to Sindh .. it is my dream!” Bhavnani tweeted on Tuesday.

. @ImranKhanPTI sir i am a documentary filmmaker frm India & have made a documentary on Sindh called @sindhustan i have been rejected twice to get a visa to Sindh but i hear you are different and want peace .. so do we! Please invite me and my film to Sindh .. it is my dream! pic.twitter.com/jF1nLdjQKR — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) July 23, 2019

Since the tweet was shared, several people have posted comments on Bhavnani’s request.

So happy to see this, Sapna most welcome to Sindh, hope to see you soon in Sindh 💯❤️ — Faria Abbasi (@FariaAbbasi_) July 23, 2019

Please do visit Sindh, Karachi (my hometown) and Pakistan. Because that’s the best way to get a better understanding about the subject in your film. Welcome to Pakistan in Sha Allah! — Rahil Khan 🇺🇸 (@rahil_khan) July 24, 2019

U r most welcome here Mam. Hope u get a positive response from Pakistan and specially @ImranKhanPTI — Nadeem Asghar Shaikh (@SNadeemA) July 23, 2019

According to the Twitter page of “Sindhustan”, the documentary tells the story of the largest migration of a culture in history told through ink (tattoos).

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:32 IST