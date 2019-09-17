e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases colourful butterflies on his 69th birthday. Watch

PM Narendra Modi reached his home state Gujarat late on Monday night where he is visiting various places to celebrate his birthday.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered over 91,000 views - and still counting.
The video has gathered over 91,000 views - and still counting.(Twitter/PIB India)
         

As a part of his birthday celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a basketful of colourful fluttering butterflies. This happened when he visited a Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. Besides this, the Prime Minister also took part in various other activities to mark his 69th birthday.

A video of the PM releasing the butterflies was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 91,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 8,500 likes and nearly 1,300 retweets.

Comments started pouring in quite quickly. Besides wishing a happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi, there were many who tweeted about how the video has left them impressed.

“Happy birthday Shri Narendra Modi ji our great PM. God bless you with great health and ideas,” wrote a Twitter user. “That smile though!!” tweeted another. “Wow butterflies,” wrote a third.

Images of the event also made their way onto Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi reached his home state Gujarat late on Monday night where he is visiting various places as a part of his birthday celebration.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | PM Modi 69th Birthday: Here’s how Amul wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:02 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterXiaomi Event 2020PM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraUnbelievable reviewLIC AssistantOPPO Reno AceJEE 2020Vishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South Africa
Top News
latest news
don't miss