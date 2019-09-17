Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases colourful butterflies on his 69th birthday. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:46 IST

As a part of his birthday celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a basketful of colourful fluttering butterflies. This happened when he visited a Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. Besides this, the Prime Minister also took part in various other activities to mark his 69th birthday.

A video of the PM releasing the butterflies was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 91,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 8,500 likes and nearly 1,300 retweets.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/iziHRcMJVq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Comments started pouring in quite quickly. Besides wishing a happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi, there were many who tweeted about how the video has left them impressed.

“Happy birthday Shri Narendra Modi ji our great PM. God bless you with great health and ideas,” wrote a Twitter user. “That smile though!!” tweeted another. “Wow butterflies,” wrote a third.

Images of the event also made their way onto Twitter.

PM @narendramodi releases colorful butterflies at the Butterfly Park and visits Cactus Garden in #Kevadiya pic.twitter.com/RkFqDoagA9 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 17, 2019

PM Narendra Modi reached his home state Gujarat late on Monday night where he is visiting various places as a part of his birthday celebration.

(With inputs from IANS)

