Tweeple are not happy about this ‘Chai Latte’ recipe with maple syrup, coconut milk

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:07 IST

If you’re a fan of chai, especially your particular version with the exact amount of milk and other ingredients, fair warning - this video shared on Twitter may irk you. It has definitely left many tweeple shocked and prompted several to share some rather angry reactions to the recipe.

The video has been shared on WebMD’s official Twitter handle. “Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag,” says the caption shared along with the video which is titled “How to Make a Chai Latte at Home”.

The video shows the beverage being prepared. However, it’s some of the ingredients used in the video that have sparked many reactions on the micro-blogging platform.

The recipe uses various spices, coconut milk and maple syrup among other ingredients to prepare the drink.

Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020

The video has prompted a flood of reactions from tweeple. While many shared GIFs to share their reaction the drink, a few even mentioned how the recipe reminded them of another dish.

Add rice instead of tea bags and this will be biryani👌 pic.twitter.com/ZmvmFM5i5E — J for Joke; J for Judiciary (@snorlaxisbored) September 28, 2020

I don't add this much spices even to make pulao😯 — Ramya S N (@RamyaSN6) September 28, 2020

u mean to say Chai????



This is absolutely Wrong of Making Chai



with the spices kept u can make a mini Biryani — Un-Employed scoooby (@sc0obyd0) September 29, 2020

The video got increasingly worse! pic.twitter.com/CWVKLh377B — Prabha wine shop owner (@aceanusha) September 28, 2020

This video is just unbearable it’s literally a mockery of Chai pic.twitter.com/zo4cYaFqDq — Devendra Panday (@DevendraPanday7) September 29, 2020

A few expressed interest in trying the recipe out as well…

this is correct. ignore all the other brown people. i make it like this and i too, am brown. i perhaps would use another plant milk. — tésh (@chitchplease) September 28, 2020

Lots of people complaining not very authentic. Wondering if coffee shops offer more authentic taste/method? Might taste better with cow milk, but this seems like a nice vegan option. :) Interested in trying it. — Jessica Jory (@2TupleJ) September 28, 2020

So what do you think about this recipe? Would you consider trying it?