Woman dressed in sari catches snake with bare hands. Video is viral

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:18 IST

A video of a woman rescuing an angry snake from a home has left people on Twitter thoroughly impressed. The clip, though circulating on the Internet for a while, has once again caught the attention of people after a Twitter user shared it on her handle.

The video features Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake catcher and rescuer. Chitti was on her way to a wedding when she received a call about a snake in a house and rushed to help. In the clip, Chitti, dressed in a sari, can be seen luring the snake out of its hide-out with a stick, then catching it with her bare hands.

She even mentions in the video that it was tough for her to catch the snake in her sari but still managed somehow. “Lekin, mujhe sari ki wajah se handle karne ko nahi ho raha hai,” she says in the clip.

Twitter user Dr Ajayita shared the clip on September 12. “Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree,” she wrote in her tweet. She later clarified in another tweet, “A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti”.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 9,300 likes and more than 2,200 retweets. Several people have posted comments on the tweet.

Well this is empowerment, this is fearless, Salutes to her and her parents who made her fearless. — SARVAGYA DUBEY (@sarvagyasonu) September 12, 2020

she seems well trained and experienced even after catching the snake she carries on the conversation about the saree not being the right dress for catching snakes yet she did a very COOL job — K G Surendran (@surendrankol) September 12, 2020

Wow, what an extraordinarily courageous & skilled lady snake-charmer she is, Madam! God Bless her! — YUGANDHAR ANNAVAJHALA (@YAnnavajhala) September 13, 2020

You can watch the longer version of the video below:

