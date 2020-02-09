Woman makes Chyawanprash smoothie inspired from Vir Das, Netizens are not happy

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 17:24 IST

Just when netizens had enough with gulab jamun pav, Kurkure milkshake and Maggi with oranges, the Internet is back with another weird concoction. This time, it is Chyawanprash smoothie. Yes, you read that right. A Twitter user posted a picture of this weird smoothie, dedicating it to comedian Vir Das to give it a try.

Chyawanprash is an Ayurvedic health supplement that is pretty common in Indian households. The matter came to spotlight when Das in his Netflix special ‘Vir Das for India’ spoke about the dreadful taste of Chyawanprash and how it’s a nightmare for most of the Indian kids. In response to his thoughts, the Twitter user posted this creation that left the comedian stunned.

The Twitter user also posted the list of ingredients required for the recipe and left netizens with questions.

200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey! — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

With Tweeple fussing over this bizarre creation, Das tweeted with a funny response.

Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath. https://t.co/LUUqtVers9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2020

Posted on February 8, netizens didn’t take this Chyawanprash smoothie well. While some were eager to try out the recipe, most of the people were left horrified with the idea.

NOBODY NEEDS A CHAWANPRASH SMOOTHIE WHAT HAVE YOU DONE @thevirdas https://t.co/PSiSiwcAsn — Dead Ant (@DeadAntCo) February 8, 2020

Where is a gun when you need it 🤯 — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) February 8, 2020

Chyawanprash... smoothie... is just wrong. So wrong. But coz I trust you, what are the ingredients? — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) February 8, 2020

Somehow the words seem like an oxymoron!! How can something like a smoothie be made from chawanprash? His description of it (fitting belching sounds) was pretty apt! Nevertheless, how did it taste? — Gopika Kaul (@gopika_kaul) February 8, 2020

Would you try this smoothie?