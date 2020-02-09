e-paper
Woman makes Chyawanprash smoothie inspired from Vir Das, Netizens are not happy

A Twitter user posted a picture of this weird smoothie, dedicating it to comedian Vir Das to give it a try.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter user posted this creation that left Vir Das stunned.
The Twitter user posted this creation that left Vir Das stunned.(Twitter/@tarikasingh)
         

Just when netizens had enough with gulab jamun pav, Kurkure milkshake and Maggi with oranges, the Internet is back with another weird concoction. This time, it is Chyawanprash smoothie. Yes, you read that right. A Twitter user posted a picture of this weird smoothie, dedicating it to comedian Vir Das to give it a try.

Chyawanprash is an Ayurvedic health supplement that is pretty common in Indian households. The matter came to spotlight when Das in his Netflix special ‘Vir Das for India’ spoke about the dreadful taste of Chyawanprash and how it’s a nightmare for most of the Indian kids. In response to his thoughts, the Twitter user posted this creation that left the comedian stunned.

The Twitter user also posted the list of ingredients required for the recipe and left netizens with questions.

With Tweeple fussing over this bizarre creation, Das tweeted with a funny response.

Posted on February 8, netizens didn’t take this Chyawanprash smoothie well. While some were eager to try out the recipe, most of the people were left horrified with the idea.

Would you try this smoothie?

