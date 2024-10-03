Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get up to 75% off on perfumes, attars, and deodorants for men and women

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the right time to indulge in luxury! With a myriad of perfumes, deos, and attars to choose from, this sale if the ideal time to give your body a splash of great-smelling mists and perfumes. From the luxury and niche perfumes to your regular and daily wear ones, Amazon sale is the best time to stock up your grooming arsenal and indulge in extravaganza. Amazon Sale on perfumes, deos, attars, and more during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Additionally, as Diwali is also round the corner, if you have been planning to buy perfume gift sets for your friends or loved ones, then this is the ideal time to do so as Amazon is offering up to 75% off on all sorts of perfumes, deos, and attars.

If you have been wondering what more is stored in there for you, then you do get coupon discounts along with an instant 10% discount using SBI credit or debit card.

So, let's have a look at the list of best perfumes available on sale:

Up to 60% off on Luxury Perfume for men:





Indulge in timeless elegance this Amazon Great Indian Festival! Elevate your style with this exclusive collection of luxury perfumes for men. Crafted with rare and sophisticated ingredients, these fragrances embodies strength, elegance, and confidence. Perfect for the modern gentleman, these long-lasting scents will leave an unforgettable impression, making it the ideal companion for any formal occasion. Get yours at an unbeatable price this festival season and redefine luxury with every spray!

Up to 50% off on Luxury perfume for women

Discover the essence of timeless beauty with the luxury perfume for women. With rich floral and exotic notes, these fragrances are designed for the woman who embodies grace, elegance, and charm. Ideal for evening occasions, a casual luncheon, or for daily office wear, these perfumes offer a long-lasting, captivating scent that will make heads turn. Treat yourself or a loved one to luxury at a festive discount this Amazon Great Indian Sale!

Amazon sale on perfumes and deos

Up to 65% off on Casual Perfume for men

Stay fresh and energized with the wide collection of casual perfume for men, perfect for daily use. With refreshing citrus and woody notes, these fragrances are designed to keep you feeling confident and vibrant throughout the day. Whether you're headed to work or a casual outing, this perfume offers just the right balance of boldness and freshness. Grab it at a special price during the Amazon Great Indian Sale!







Up to 60% off on Casual Perfume for women





Enjoy effortless elegance every day with these casual perfumes for women, a fragrance designed for daily use. Featuring light, refreshing floral and fruity notes, these perfumes are perfect for women who love a subtle yet delightful scent. Ideal for casual outings, work, or weekend getaways, this perfume ensures you stay fresh and confident. Available at great festive discounts only during the Amazon Great Indian Sale!

Up to 70% off on Deos for men

Beat the heat and stay odour-free with these powerful deodorants for men. Its long-lasting formula ensures 24-hour protection, keeping you fresh and confident throughout the day. Designed for the active man, these deodorants offer a perfect balance of bold fragrance and sweat protection. Get unbeatable deals this Amazon Great Indian Festival and stay refreshed every day!

Up to 50% off on Deos for women

Keep body odour at bay with these refreshing deodorant for women. Infused with floral and fruity notes, these deodorants not only keeps you fresh, but also adds a delicate fragrance that lasts all day long. Perfect for daily use, it’s gentle on your skin and provides long-lasting protection. Shop now at a special price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Up to 45% off on Body mist for kids



Introduce your kids to the fun of fragrance with these safe and gentle body mist for kids. Free from harsh chemicals, these light and refreshing body mists are perfect for keeping your child smelling fresh all day. Ideal for everyday use, these mists come in fun, fruity scents that your kids will love. Grab these delightful mists at special festival discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Up to 65% off on Body mist for women

Enjoy a burst of freshness with these delicate body mists for women. Infused with floral, fruity, and exotic notes, these mists are perfect for a quick refresh throughout the day. Lighter than perfumes but just as captivating, these body mists are ideal for everyday wear. Find your perfect scent and grab it at unbeatable prices this Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Up to 60% off on Attar oils:

Step into the world of luxury and tradition with the specially handcrafted Itrs (attars). Made from natural ingredients, these alcohol-free perfumes offer long-lasting and concentrated fragrances that are perfect for both men and women. Whether it’s for daily wear or special occasions, our Itrs offer a rich, traditional scent that will transport you to the world of royalty. Shop now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and experience the charm of attars at incredible discounts!

Up to 75% off on Perfume gift sets

Looking for the perfect festive gift for Diwali? A perfume gift set could be your ideal pick that are designed to impress! Featuring an assortment of luxurious, casual, or themed fragrances, these gift sets are ideal for any occasion. Whether you’re gifting to a loved one or treating yourself, these sets come beautifully packaged and are available at special prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Elevate your gifting game this season with the finest fragrances!

FAQ for perfumes, deos, attar oils and more What are the different types of perfumes? Parfum (Perfume Extract): Highest concentration of fragrance (20-30%), long-lasting, usually lasts 6-8 hours or more. Eau de Parfum (EDP): Slightly lighter with 15-20% fragrance concentration, lasts 4-5 hours. Eau de Toilette (EDT): Lower concentration (5-15%), lasts around 3-4 hours. Eau de Cologne (EDC): Light concentration (2-4%), lasts about 2 hours. Eau Fraiche: Lightest, with 1-3% fragrance, lasts about 1 hour.

How do I choose the right perfume for me? Personal Preference: Select scents you enjoy—floral, spicy, woody, fresh, etc. Occasion: Lighter scents for daytime/work, heavier for evening or special events. Skin Chemistry: Test perfumes on your skin, as body chemistry can change how a perfume smells. Season: Fresh and citrusy for summer; warm, woody, or spicy for colder months.

What are perfume "notes"? Top Notes: The initial scent when the perfume is applied; lasts 15-30 minutes. Middle (Heart) Notes: The main body of the perfume; emerges after the top notes fade, lasting 2-4 hours. Base Notes: The lasting impression; forms the foundation and can last several hours.

How can I make my perfume last longer? Moisturize First: Apply perfume to well-moisturized skin, preferably using an unscented lotion. Apply to Pulse Points: Apply on areas like the wrists, neck, behind the ears, and inside elbows where heat is generated. Layering: Use matching body products like lotions, shower gels, or oils with the same fragrance. Avoid Rubbing: Don’t rub your wrists together; it breaks down the fragrance molecules.

How long do perfumes last before they expire? Perfumes generally last 3-5 years from the date of production if stored properly. Some fragrances may last longer, but might change in scent as the ingredients oxidize.

