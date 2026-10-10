5 young adult books Indian teens should add to their reading list for stories about love, friendship, and growing up

While fantasy, romance, and love have plenty to offer teens, there's a case for character-driven fiction that takes their everyday lives seriously. A difficult parent relationship, a friendship falling apart, or a secret too painful to share can make for a story as compelling as any imagined world. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Priyanka Pradhan, Dubai-based journalist and award-winning author, known for Tales from the Himalayas and her latest book, Wrong Turns Only, shared a few book recommendations that every young adult should consider reading.

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“What I love most about these books is that they present teenagers with hard truths and let them make up their own minds. They hold the power of empathy and self-discovery in a way that makes young readers question and articulate what it means to be human,” said Priyanka.