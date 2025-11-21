Delhi Trade Fair 2025 now open to the public: Check dates, entry timings, ticket prices, venue access and more

The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 started on November 14 with business days. Public entry began on November 19 and will go on till November 27. Visitors can enter between 10:00 am and 7:30 pm, with the last entry at 5:30 pm. Early morning is usually less crowded, perfect for those who want a relaxed experience. The 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) is currently ongoing in Bharat Mandapam.(Photo: ANI)

Tickets for Delhi Trade Fair 2025 are affordable for all. On weekdays, the ticket price is ₹80 for adults and ₹40 for children. On weekends, it’s ₹150 for adults and ₹60 for children.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities can enter free of cost on all days. You can book your tickets through the official website, DMRC Saarthi app, or buy them at selected Delhi Metro stations. Since weekends are very crowded, booking in advance is highly recommended.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Venue and access

The trade fair is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Public entry is from Gates 3, 4, 6, and 10, while the nearest metro station to reach the venue is Supreme Court Metro on the Blue Line.

Traffic restrictions are applied near major roads, so people are advised to use the metro. If you are driving, parking is available at Bhairon Mandapam and underground lots at Bharat Mandapam.

Theme and attractions

The theme of the fair is “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, celebrating national unity, cultural diversity, and innovation. While Jharkhand is the focus state, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar are serving as partner states.

International participants include 12 countries, such as China, the UAE, South Korea, Iran, and Egypt.

Visitors can explore stalls of handicrafts, textiles, electronics, MSMEs, food courts, and cultural performances to add to the festive experience.

Also Read: Korea Street Fair 2025: Delhi-NCR goes Seoul-searching at Aerocity with K-pop tunes, Hanboks, K-drama merch, and more!

Tips for visitors

• Wear comfortable shoes and carry water

• Use digital payments (UPI) at stalls

• Plan your visit and select key pavilions

• Visit weekdays or early mornings on weekends to avoid crowds

The Delhi Trade Fair 2025 offers a mix of shopping, culture, and entertainment, making it a must-visit event for families, shoppers, and business visitors alike.

Also Read: Trade Fair 2025: Top picks, you must not miss this year at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

FAQs

1. What are the public dates for the Delhi Trade Fair 2025?

Public entry to the Delhi Trade Fair 2025 is open from November 19 to November 27, with timings from 10 am to 7:30 pm and last entry at 5:30 pm.

2. How much is the ticket for the Delhi Trade Fair 2025?

Weekday tickets cost ₹80 for adults and ₹40 for children, while weekend tickets cost ₹150 for adults and ₹60 for children.

3. Which is the nearest metro station to attend the trade fair?

The closest metro station is the Supreme Court Metro Station on the Blue Line.