HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 21
The day of August 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If Monday starts with grooving to Brown Munde then whatta start it is, right? Stay stunning as you check out all that’s happening in the city today!
#ArtAttack
What: Meraki
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 18 to 22
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Mic ft Manik Mahna
Where: Laughter Nation, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 21
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Zero Gravity Duo | Blues
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram
When: August 21
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#FleaSpree
What: Umang — Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: August 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | We Are Still Here
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction