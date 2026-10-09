Inside Ajay Devgn’s real Drishyam house in North Goa: Explore the century-old villa where Vijay Salgaonkar’s secrets unfold in thriller trilogy

Ajay Devgn may have returned as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, but another familiar presence continues to capture viewers’ attention: the family home in Goa. From the shocking incident that sets the story in motion to the franchise’s gripping climaxes, the house has remained central to the Drishyam trilogy.

Located in Uccasim village in North Goa, the century-old villa has now become a popular stop for fans eager to see the real-life setting of the thriller. (Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss 20 contestant Amrapali Dubey’s simple new Mumbai home with white interiors, sea-facing balcony and a peaceful mandir )

Inside the Drishyam house in North Goa With the villa returning to the screen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the latest instalment of the franchise, the familiar property has once again attracted attention. Tucked away in Uccasim village, it has become unofficially known as the ‘Drishyam movie house’, with fans visiting the location and sharing photographs and videos on social media. Several Instagram users have visited the property and posted videos offering a glimpse inside the iconic house.

Unlike the grand mansions often associated with Bollywood films, the Salgaonkar home stands out for its understated charm. The old villa features Portuguese-style architectural elements, arched windows, a red-tiled roof and a blue-and-white exterior. Surrounded by greenery, the property has the lived-in appearance of a traditional Goan home.