Interior decor tips: Ways to make your home monsoon ready

Monsoons provide required relief from the summer heat however, increasing humidity, gloomy days and dark evenings make the home dull, which is why monsoon décor is all about beating that gloom. True that the monsoon season brings cool breezes and respite from the heat but it also means potential damage to our home because of moisture.

Hence, one must consider making changes to safeguard the house during this season and the market readily offers various innovative products, namely humidifiers, lacquer solutions, varnish coatings, etc., to make residential spaces monsoon ready. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajesh Bhandari, Director at A-Class Marble, suggested, “Concerning maintenance, numerous tested products are available in the market which protects the walls, flooring and other surface finishes from dampness. Moreover, attention to fenestration and facade design, along with a conscious choice of materials, can prevent your spaces from the negative impacts of rains.”

He added, “Diverse home areas require different measures to prevent rain damage. For example, torrential rains cause maximum damage to the roof, terrace and balcony. Hence they require prioritised attention. Additionally, indoor relocation of the planters, waterproofing and protective covers for the balconies are a few techniques to minimise monsoon damage. Check electricity-operated appliances, wiring connections and automation systems to avoid accidents. With these temporary measures, one can improve the sense of comfort within homes during the monsoons.”

Given that during the monsoons, humidity and moisture take a toll on furniture pieces, Ar Anupriya Sahu, Founder and Design Head at Alankaram, advised, “Wooden furniture in particular, is highly prone to mould and termite infestations, which are extremely common in this season. It is best to keep the indoors well-ventilated as air movement keeps the furniture dry. Avoid placing wooden pieces near high-moisture areas such as the windows, walls, or balconies. One can opt for rattan furniture or even treated cane, which is resistant to water and UV rays and is easily portable. They are a good choice for semi-outdoor and outdoor spaces like the balcony.”

Another step he shared was coating wooden furniture with a coat of lacquer or varnish at least once in two years is recommended. He said, “Doing so fills the pores, prevents the wood from swelling and thus increases longevity, i.e. it prevents the wood from swelling. Use a dry cloth to wipe or dust the furniture pieces, which helps eliminate mould build-up. Placing camphor or naphthalene balls helps to absorb moisture and keeps termites/other pests at bay.”

Asserting that the monsoons often cause extreme damage to the exteriors of any building, Rachna Agarwal, Founder and Design Ideator at Studio IAAD, highlighted that using suitable weather-tolerant materials and designing in sync with the local climatological parameters can help minimise the same. She said, “For example, a sloping roof helps tackle torrential rains by easing run-off. For coastal homes, sloped roofs help the sea breeze to meander through the spatial volume, and aid in wind flow during humid days. ”

As for the facade and open areas of a home, she offered, “They can be clad in a mix of concrete and textured tiles that mimic natural stone — a material palette that effectively discourages the build-up of moss on the walls of the structure, thereby enabling minimal maintenance and upkeep. Other water-friendly material choices are HPL (high-pressure laminates), brick, glass and timber. Latticed screens and strategically placed windows facilitate ventilation and bring in natural light that helps keep the home dry. At the same time, anti-skid flooring materials or textured floors are also a boon in preventing slippage and accidents.”

Adding to the list of some efficient ways to maximise on for the upcoming showers, Devika Khosla, Creative Director at The Works Interiors, recommended:

1. The easiest way to uplift the mood is by incorporating colours and patterns. sunshine yellow, bright blues, checks and ikats can bring in vibrancy and add a new dimension to the space, which can be achieved by adding some cushions and throws.

2. Ventilation is essential to minimise humidity and keep the room airy. Apart from cross-ventilation, plants like Boston ferns, Peace Lily, Areca Plan, English Ivy and Spider Plant absorb moisture and liven up the space. Additionally, different herbs like basil, oregano and thyme add a pleasant aroma and can be used in cooking.

3. Beat the gloom with heart-warming memorabilia and beloved books. These can be layered on the consoles, open storage, or bookshelf.

4. Balance the lack of natural light with lamps or accent lights, creating a welcoming ambience of its own. Further, light some scented candles to amplify the effect and waft a soothing aroma.

5. Decluttering the space to allow in positive energy is a significant trend. Clearing the mess and allowing a free energy flow will help us destress and stay calm. Remove heavy pieces of furniture or simply rearrange the pieces to give a fresh look.