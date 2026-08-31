Planning to move abroad alone? From managing money to handling emergencies, 5 life skills you’ll need

Moving abroad is often framed as a change of geography. In practice, it is a change in how a person navigates life. Familiar systems, routines and support networks fall away, and everyday decisions that once seemed effortless suddenly require judgement, initiative and independence. This is where the idea of being ready to move abroad needs to go beyond academic, professional or financial preparation. Dr Vikash Agarwal, chairman and managing director, Crizac Limited, shares tips that will help you navigate life in a foreign land.

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Dr Vikash Agarwal highlighted that the next generation of international mobility will demand more than the ability to cross borders. It will reward people who can navigate ambiguity, form connections across cultures and make sound decisions without waiting for familiar structures to guide them. For counsellors, families and institutions, preparing people for that reality can make international opportunities not just more accessible, but more sustainable, and ultimately more transformative.