Quote of the day by Rosa Parks: ‘I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear…’

February 4 marks the birth anniversary of Rosa Parks, a woman whose quiet defiance reshaped the course of history. Parks is most widely remembered for her pivotal role in the American Civil Rights Movement, particularly for the moment in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. February 4 marks the birth anniversary of American Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks. (Pinterest)

That single act of resistance led to her arrest and sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott - a mass protest that lasted over a year and became a cornerstone in the fight against racial segregation in the United States. Far from being a spontaneous gesture, Parks’ decision was rooted in years of lived experience, activism, and an unshakeable belief in dignity and justice.

Today’s Quote of the Day is drawn from the 2000 edition of her memoir, Quiet Strength: The Faith, the Hope, and the Heart of a Woman Who Changed a Nation. In this deeply reflective work, Parks recounts the bus incident in her own words, offering insight into what she was thinking and feeling at the time. Contrary to popular narratives that frame the moment as an act of physical exhaustion, Parks makes it clear that her resolve came from something far deeper - emotional fatigue from years of oppression and a clear understanding of what was right.