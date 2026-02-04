Quote of the day by Rosa Parks: ‘I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear…’
On Rosa Parks’ birthday, this is a reminder that clarity of purpose can banish fear - and that knowing what is right gives us the courage to act.
February 4 marks the birth anniversary of Rosa Parks, a woman whose quiet defiance reshaped the course of history. Parks is most widely remembered for her pivotal role in the American Civil Rights Movement, particularly for the moment in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
Also Read | Quote of the day by Langston Hughes: ‘Hold fast to dreams for when dreams go, life is a barren field frozen with snow’
That single act of resistance led to her arrest and sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott - a mass protest that lasted over a year and became a cornerstone in the fight against racial segregation in the United States. Far from being a spontaneous gesture, Parks’ decision was rooted in years of lived experience, activism, and an unshakeable belief in dignity and justice.
Today’s Quote of the Day is drawn from the 2000 edition of her memoir, Quiet Strength: The Faith, the Hope, and the Heart of a Woman Who Changed a Nation. In this deeply reflective work, Parks recounts the bus incident in her own words, offering insight into what she was thinking and feeling at the time. Contrary to popular narratives that frame the moment as an act of physical exhaustion, Parks makes it clear that her resolve came from something far deeper - emotional fatigue from years of oppression and a clear understanding of what was right.
What does the quote mean?
“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”
In this quote, Parks highlights the transformative power of clarity and conviction. She explains that fear often stems from uncertainty - from not knowing what to do or whether one is justified in doing it. In her case, once she had made up her mind not to give up her seat, fear ceased to dominate her thoughts.
She recalls that she did not feel frightened in that moment; instead, she felt tired - tired of being mistreated, tired of watching children, women, and men suffer indignities simply because of the colour of their skin. The quote reminds us that courage is not loud or dramatic; it is often quiet, steady, and rooted in moral certainty.
Why is this quote relevant today?
Decades later, Rosa Parks’ words continue to resonate in a world still grappling with inequality, injustice, and systemic discrimination. Whether it is standing up against racism, sexism, casteism, or everyday forms of unfairness, the quote speaks to anyone facing a difficult but necessary choice.
In times when speaking out can feel intimidating or risky, Parks’ reflection reminds us that fear loses its power when we are grounded in purpose. Her legacy teaches us that lasting change often begins with one clear decision - to do what is right, even when it is uncomfortable.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.