Scabal fabrics inspired by Salvador Dali's 1971 paintings make India debut

Nov 12, 2025
PTI |
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 04:30 pm IST

New Delhi, In 1971, Belgian luxury fabric brand Scabal commissioned surrealist master Salvador Dali to imagine what men would wear in the year 2000. The master delivered and how!

In a series of 12 paintings, each more outlandish and quintessentially Dali, he created some of the most visionary works in his oeuvre from the costume of a Chamberlain in charge of the ex-hippies' pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela to a dandy with useless lyrical appendages and much more.

"The Vision Collection", a set of 12 distinct fabrics, inspired by these works and translated into textile by Scabal, made its India debut last week at the Belgian Embassy.

Organised by TSB Overseas in collaboration with Scabal, "The Surrealism Soiree" showcased the 12 surrealist paintings, each a whimsical forecast of menswear in the new millennium, along with the Scabal fabrics they inspired.

The display illustrated a 55-year dialogue between surrealist art and sartorial craftsmanship.

"These iconic works have continued to inspire our design teams and remind us to stay forward-looking in both creativity and business. We’re thrilled that our new fabric collection, inspired by these images, has given us the opportunity to bring the paintings to India for the first time for this unique event," Gregor Thissen, executive chairman of Scabal Group, said in a statement.

The evening also saw a runway presentation of the Vision Collection, curated by fashion impresario Prasad Bidapa and bringing together four Indian ateliers The Darzi Group, Diwan Saheb, Jade Blue, and P N Rao to present contemporary menswear ensembles crafted from the 12 Scabal fabrics.

"Dalí's surrealist vision aligns beautifully with India's deep-rooted love for storytelling, celebration, and expressive style. Our culture thrives on imagination, symbolism, and fearless self-expression, qualities that Dalí's masterpieces embody with vibrant audacity," Sarbinder Singh Bindra, founder of TSB Overseas the official distributor of Scabal in India, said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

