Step inside China's new architectural marvel Shanghai Grand Opera House: You cannot miss the unique fan-shaped staircase that defies gravity
China's newest cultural landmark, Shanghai Grand Opera House, is set along the banks of the Huangpu River, with a staircase designed to resemble a folding fan.
Along the banks of Shanghai’s Huangpu River, a sweeping white structure has redefined the skyline. The Shanghai Grand Opera House, designed by the Norwegian architectural firm Snohetta, officially opened to the public on October 17, 2026, reportedly after a decade of design and construction. Also read | Inside Montblanc Haus with Navya Naveli Nanda as your unofficial tour guide: Germany's 3,600-square-metre museum that's a love letter to pen and paper
Spanning approximately 1.6 million square feet, the landmark challenges the conventional model of elite performing arts venues, framing itself instead as an accessible urban park where citizens can gather regardless of whether or not they hold a ticket to a show. As detailed in an October 22 report by Architectural Digest, the venue weaves civic accessibility, complex engineering, and high-performance acoustics into a fluid dynamic.
The gravity-defying staircase
The centrepiece of the complex is its exterior double-helix staircase – an engineering feat reportedly constructed using a combination of prefabricated components and partial cast-in-place techniques. Sweeping effortlessly upward along the exterior facade, the structure mimics the delicate ribs of an unfurled traditional hand fan when viewed from below.
From an aerial perspective, the double-track steps create an open-air amphitheatre and pedestrian pathway, allowing visitors to ascend directly onto the building’s spiralling roof. From the rooftop terrace, people are treated to panoramic views across the river.
Fluid architecture
The building's geometry reportedly draws direct inspiration from the natural motion of the adjacent Huangpu River, translating tidal flow and river bends into continuously rising curves. The fluid roofline seamlessly unites diverse internal functions—including dining areas, exhibition halls, educational facilities, and performance venues—under one continuous architectural aesthetic.
Inside the light-filled lobby, soaring glass-curtain walls connect visitors directly with the surrounding environment. As guests transition deeper toward the performance halls, the spatial scale shifts from expansive public plazas to warm, intimate gathering spaces featuring richer textures and controlled lighting.
Three distinct auditoriums
At the heart of the complex lies a trio of distinct performance halls with a combined capacity of 4,200 seats:
⦿ Red Hall (2,000 seats): The main auditorium is enveloped in burgundy tones. Designed with a compact, five-tiered arrangement across floor, orchestra, and three balcony levels, the layout minimises the distance between performers and the audience while its sculpted walls serve as calibrated acoustic reflectors.
⦿ Shen Hall (1,200 seats): Tailored for smaller productions, classical opera, and drama, this space adopts a traditional opera house layout to foster closer connection between actors and spectators.
⦿ Hall of Mirrors (1,000 seats): Positioned as a flexible arts laboratory, this venue features customisable seating and stage layouts. A massive glass wall behind the stage incorporates the outside landscape directly into performance backdrops.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More