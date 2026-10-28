Step inside China's new architectural marvel Shanghai Grand Opera House: You cannot miss the unique fan-shaped staircase that defies gravity

Along the banks of Shanghai’s Huangpu River, a sweeping white structure has redefined the skyline. The Shanghai Grand Opera House, designed by the Norwegian architectural firm Snohetta, officially opened to the public on October 17, 2026, reportedly after a decade of design and construction. Also read | Inside Montblanc Haus with Navya Naveli Nanda as your unofficial tour guide: Germany's 3,600-square-metre museum that's a love letter to pen and paper

Spanning approximately 1.6 million square feet, the landmark challenges the conventional model of elite performing arts venues, framing itself instead as an accessible urban park where citizens can gather regardless of whether or not they hold a ticket to a show. As detailed in an October 22 report by Architectural Digest, the venue weaves civic accessibility, complex engineering, and high-performance acoustics into a fluid dynamic.

The gravity-defying staircase The centrepiece of the complex is its exterior double-helix staircase – an engineering feat reportedly constructed using a combination of prefabricated components and partial cast-in-place techniques. Sweeping effortlessly upward along the exterior facade, the structure mimics the delicate ribs of an unfurled traditional hand fan when viewed from below.

From an aerial perspective, the double-track steps create an open-air amphitheatre and pedestrian pathway, allowing visitors to ascend directly onto the building’s spiralling roof. From the rooftop terrace, people are treated to panoramic views across the river.