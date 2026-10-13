Inside Montblanc Haus with Navya Naveli Nanda as your unofficial tour guide: Germany's 3,600-square-metre museum that's a love letter to pen and paper

In the pictures, Navya – dressed in a crisp white tailored suit – wandered past glass cases of historic pens, sat in a 360-degree digital story theatre where words literally swirl around you, and then actually put pen to paper at one of the writing desks scattered for visitors to pause and write.

We got a peek inside thanks to Navya Naveli Nanda . The entrepreneur and granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is officially a 'friend of the house' for Montblanc, and shared a tour via Instagram on October 12.

Tucked next to its global HQ in Hamburg's Bahrenfeld district, Montblanc Haus is not your average museum. It's a 3,600-square-metre architectural flex dedicated entirely to the art of writing. The building itself has a silhouette modelled after Montblanc's iconic vintage pen box. From the outside, it looks like a minimalist sculpture. Inside, it's a full-blown interactive rabbit hole.

In a world of autocorrected texts, voice notes, and emails, when was the last time you actually wrote something by hand? Montblanc has built an entire museum in Germany to remind you how good that feels. Also read | Step inside $1 billion Grand Egyptian Museum: From first-ever display of Tutankhamun’s entire tomb to 50,000 artefacts

What's actually inside? The main permanent exhibition is called 'Inspire Writing', and it goes hard on storytelling. It's 412 writing instruments, 167 custom showcases, 28 digital screens, and a deep dive into how a small Hamburg startup became the world's most famous pen maker, per the official Montblanc website. You also get to see how they actually craft a nib – it's part engineering, part jewellery-making.

There's a handwriting wall, too. They have original handwritten notes and manuscripts from Ernest Hemingway, Frida Kahlo, and Jackie Chan, as well as an autograph library featuring five Nobel Prize laureates. The oldest piece in the collection is an 18th-century autograph by Voltaire himself.

And for the detail-obsessed: there's a pen with the world's smallest Montblanc emblem engraved on its nib. It's 2.3 millimetres. You need a magnifier to even see it.

If you're more of a travel-journal type, the temporary exhibition 'Words and Voyages' explores how the invention of the portable fountain pen freed writers from their desks. No more quills, no more spilling inkwells. At the interactive creative table, they actually let you sit and make your own travel journal.

The history is also deeply Hamburg-coded. Montblanc Haus isn't new-new. From the 1930s to the late 1980s, an earlier version of it served as the company's factory and HQ in the Sternschanze district. This new building is a glow-up.

If you're planning to go, save this ⦿ Where: Hellgrundweg 98, 22525 Hamburg, Germany

⦿ When: Tuesday—Friday 9 am—6 pm; first Thursday of the month open till 9pm; Saturday 11 am—6 pm. Closed Sunday and Monday.

⦿ Who can go: Guided tours are recommended for 12+, but you can email visit@montblanc.de if you're bringing younger kids.

⦿ Can you take photos? Yes, without flash in the exhibition, but not inside the actual manufacturing facility next door.