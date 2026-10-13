Step inside National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh's cosy Mumbai home featuring Gujarati decor, spacious balcony with Film City views

The thoughtfully curated high-rise apartment in Goregaon features a distinct artistic energy that immediately speaks for itself the moment someone walks through the door. Let's take a look inside:

Designed with plenty of organic textures, antique wood pieces, statues, and minimal textures specifically chosen for the living space, Mansi Parekh 's residence makes one feel comfortable and at home. She lives with her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, and their daughter Nirvi.

Manasi Parekh’s home is an artistic, organic, and cosy space that reflects her creative background and Gujarati roots. The National Award -winning actor opened the doors to her space for a home tour video posted on YouTube by filmmaker Farah Khan on May 30, 2025.

The living space The video gives a peek inside Manasi and Parthiv's living room and their spacious balcony. Located on the 20th floor, everything in the home focuses heavily on comfort, warmth, and artistic fluidity.

The living room is an elongated space, divided into a sitting area and a dining nook. A plush blue leather couch and settee add colour to the otherwise minimal white walls, which the couple complement with a vintage wooden chair, plants, a plush carpet, paintings, and minimal decor pieces. The floor-to-ceiling French windows allow ample natural light inside and lead to the spacious balcony.

As for the dining nook, it features a dark wood table elevated with matching chairs featuring floral upholstery. A wooden cabinet, traditional paintings, textured walls, and a photo of Manasi receiving the National Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the National Film Awards for her performance in the Gujarati film Kutch Express from President Droupadi Murmu.

The spacious balcony The stunning private balcony in Manasi's home is one of the major highlights of the apartment, offering sweeping views of Mumbai's city skyline. One can even see the Film City from there. The terrace serves as the primary hub for the couple's parties and intimate gatherings. It features plants to add greenery, a vintage wooden settee, a vintage mirror, and a swing to enjoy the views.