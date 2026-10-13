Step inside National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh's cosy Mumbai home featuring Gujarati decor, spacious balcony with Film City views
Manasi Parekh’s Mumbai apartment blends comfort, artistic details and Gujarati roots. Let's take a look inside her space.
Manasi Parekh’s home is an artistic, organic, and cosy space that reflects her creative background and Gujarati roots. The National Award-winning actor opened the doors to her space for a home tour video posted on YouTube by filmmaker Farah Khan on May 30, 2025.
Inside Manasi Parekh’s home in Mumbai
Designed with plenty of organic textures, antique wood pieces, statues, and minimal textures specifically chosen for the living space, Mansi Parekh's residence makes one feel comfortable and at home. She lives with her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, and their daughter Nirvi.
The thoughtfully curated high-rise apartment in Goregaon features a distinct artistic energy that immediately speaks for itself the moment someone walks through the door. Let's take a look inside:
The living space
The video gives a peek inside Manasi and Parthiv's living room and their spacious balcony. Located on the 20th floor, everything in the home focuses heavily on comfort, warmth, and artistic fluidity.
The living room is an elongated space, divided into a sitting area and a dining nook. A plush blue leather couch and settee add colour to the otherwise minimal white walls, which the couple complement with a vintage wooden chair, plants, a plush carpet, paintings, and minimal decor pieces. The floor-to-ceiling French windows allow ample natural light inside and lead to the spacious balcony.
As for the dining nook, it features a dark wood table elevated with matching chairs featuring floral upholstery. A wooden cabinet, traditional paintings, textured walls, and a photo of Manasi receiving the National Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the National Film Awards for her performance in the Gujarati film Kutch Express from President Droupadi Murmu.
The spacious balcony
The stunning private balcony in Manasi's home is one of the major highlights of the apartment, offering sweeping views of Mumbai's city skyline. One can even see the Film City from there. The terrace serves as the primary hub for the couple's parties and intimate gatherings. It features plants to add greenery, a vintage wooden settee, a vintage mirror, and a swing to enjoy the views.
Manasi Parekh's National Award win
Manasi Parekh received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 70th National Film Awards. It was held on October 8, 2024, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. She shared the Best Actress award with Nithya Menen, who was recognised for her performance in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam. Manasi became the first Gujarati actress to receive the National Film Award for Best Actress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More