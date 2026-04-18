How this vegetarian restaurant is redefining Bengaluru’s dining scene

In a city where the culinary landscape is as dynamic as its tech scene, the definition of vegetarian dining is undergoing a sophisticated makeover. Leading this charge is Phurr, a vegetarian brand that has successfully bridged the gap between traditional comfort and premium 'Instagrammable' experiences. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world Phurr bets on innovative vegan and veg plates and mocktails to keep diners loyal. (Instagram/ Phurr)

With bustling outlets in Jayanagar and Indiranagar, Phurr is capitalising on a shift in consumer psychology. According to Rahul Lunawat, co-founder of Phurr, the venture was born from a realisation that meat-free dining shouldn't feel like a compromise.

"Phurr was born from the idea that vegetarian dining didn’t have to be predictable or niche," Rahul tells HT Lifestyle. "The goal was simple: make vegetarian cuisine aspirational, experiential, and something people actively choose, not settle for," he adds.

Reinterpreting the classics While many modern restaurants attempt to reinvent Indian food through heavy fusion, Rahul advocates for a philosophy of 'reinterpretation over reinvention'. He notes that traditional Indian vegetarian cuisine already possesses 'incredible depth' and doesn't require a total overhaul to remain relevant.

"Innovation comes from perspective, not complication. Dishes like finger millet nihari reflect that approach — familiar in spirit but presented in a way that feels fresh," Rahul explains.

This balance requires a disciplined hand in the kitchen. Rahul shares that while aesthetics matter, they should never overshadow the plate's soul. "The flavour always leads; everything else supports it. We don’t alter dishes for the sake of novelty," he says, adding, “The goal is to make the first bite comforting and the experience new.”