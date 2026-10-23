Get to know... Esha Singh

Currently, I am: Taking a moment to enjoy the silver medal win in the women’s 25m pistol at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan.

High point in life: In 2026, I won Gold in the 25m pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, and set a world record. After two medal-less trips, I fixed a grip issue and finally executed under pressure. The real victory was trusting my process.

Low point in life: Missing a medal at the 2024 Olympics. It reshaped how I see setbacks and showed me what I need to work on.

On my playlist: Baby Steps, by Olivia Dean; Urike Urike, by Sid Sriram and Ramya Behara; “Loser, by Tame Impala (Kevin Parker).

Today I’m craving: A grilled meal.

Last thing I ordered online: Probably something completely unnecessary that I convinced myself I needed.

App I check before going to bed: Alarm Clock. I always double-check AM and PM.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re doing better than you think you are.

My favourite subject in school: Biology.

I’d swipe right on: A sense of humour.

My secret skill: I’m good at separating the person from the athlete.

A superpower I wish I had: To be good at mathematics.

My favourite Sunday memory: Dad and I would venture out and end up doing something unexpected. That’s how I discovered shooting.

My plans for next Sunday: Sleep well, enjoy home food, spend time with my family, and go-karting with friends.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Nagarjuna in Film Nagar. He realised my dog had appeared in the movie Manam. “Oh, that dog was yours?” A funny, unexpected exchange.

My favourite bad habit: Staying up late.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back to when I started shooting and watch that little girl pick up a pistol for the first time.

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2026

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