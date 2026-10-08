Get to know... Jasleen Kaur
BGMI Esports Athlete Jasleen Kaur (@Jaslexxnn) is listening to Lana Del Rey songs, learning photography and wishing she didn’t overthink so much
BGMI Esports Athlete & Content Creator, Team 4TR Official, @Jaslexxnn
Currently, I am: Creating content and picking up a new skill: Photography.
High point in life: Being named Krafton India Rising Star this year.
Low point in life: Last year. My Instagram account was taken down three times due to fake copyright violations. I often felt that my hard work was going to waste.
On my playlist: Dhundhala, by Talwiinder and Yashraj; Lover, by Diljit Dosanjh, Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey.
One thing I would never buy: A watch.
Today I’m craving: Cookies and cream chocolate.
Last thing I ordered online: A dress.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: The things that feel hard right now are building you into who you’re meant to be. Don’t rush it.
My favourite subject in school: Science.
My secret skill is: Sketching.
A magic tool I wish I had: The Shaka Laka Boom Boom pencil so I could bring what I draw to life.
My favourite Sunday memory: When I was younger, I’d wake up really late and spend the whole day gaming.
My favourite bad habit: I overthink, but it means I’m prepared for anything.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Stay right here in the present. If I went back and changed anything, I wouldn’t be where I am today, and there’s no point rushing to the future.
The best thing about fame: It gives you a voice and the ability to inspire a lot of people.
The worst thing about fame: No personal life, no private space; you have to stay consistent no matter what.
From HT Brunch, October 10, 2026
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