Get to know... Jasleen Kaur

BGMI Esports Athlete & Content Creator, Team 4TR Official, @Jaslexxnn

Currently, I am: Creating content and picking up a new skill: Photography.

High point in life: Being named Krafton India Rising Star this year.

Low point in life: Last year. My Instagram account was taken down three times due to fake copyright violations. I often felt that my hard work was going to waste.

On my playlist: Dhundhala, by Talwiinder and Yashraj; Lover, by Diljit Dosanjh, Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey.

One thing I would never buy: A watch.

Today I’m craving: Cookies and cream chocolate.

Last thing I ordered online: A dress.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: The things that feel hard right now are building you into who you’re meant to be. Don’t rush it.

My favourite subject in school: Science.

My secret skill is: Sketching.

A magic tool I wish I had: The Shaka Laka Boom Boom pencil so I could bring what I draw to life.

My favourite Sunday memory: When I was younger, I’d wake up really late and spend the whole day gaming.

My favourite bad habit: I overthink, but it means I’m prepared for anything.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Stay right here in the present. If I went back and changed anything, I wouldn’t be where I am today, and there’s no point rushing to the future.

The best thing about fame: It gives you a voice and the ability to inspire a lot of people.

The worst thing about fame: No personal life, no private space; you have to stay consistent no matter what.

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2026

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