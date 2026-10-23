Listicle: 10 places where the internet can’t reach you

Pangong Tso, Ladakh. You can whip out your phone and take pics and videos of this pristine, 134 km, land-locked river basin, 14,000 feet above sea level. But you won’t be able to post anything until you reach the closest towns, a few hours away. It’s not just because it’s difficult to build telecom towers in the remote region, but also because 60% of the lake lies in China, with the eastern end in Tibet. The Line of Actual Control passes through it. Perhaps the perfect place to think about who you are when you’re disconnected from the wired world.

At Yellowstone, visitors can’t doomscroll. They must keep busy with hiking, biking and camping. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Yellowstone National Park, USA. The US offers phone coverage in many of its parks (useful for stranded hikers and animal attacks). But Yellowstone is just too vast, 9,000 sqkm, and the government is wary of erecting towers over the billion-year-old geysers, volcanic deposits and potential fossil sites. It means visitors must keep busy with hiking, biking, camping, fishing, photographing and other sidequests. Better than doomscrolling.

At the Valley of Flowers trail, Uttarakhand, the high mountain ranges block all connectivity. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Valley of Flowers trail, Uttarakhand. Once you hit Ghangaria (10,520 ft), the base camp from where the trail begins, cellular signals are already unreliable. Deeper into the valley, the four bars disappear. The high mountain ranges block line-of-sight propagation coming from cell towers in the lower towns. So, trekkers must touch grass, enjoy the floral trail, and make memories. The next spot for connectivity: Govindghat, nearly 20 km away.

Hikers have to download offline maps and other details before they head to the Patagonia mountains. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Patagonia, South America. Switch your heart to Explorer Mode, on both the Argentinian and the Chilean side of this region. There just isn’t enough human habitation in the mountains for companies to bother with offering connectivity. So, hikers download offline maps and other details, groups stop and share essential info as they pass. The lodges and cafes at the edges act as nodal points. This is a feature, not a bug. Everyone’s here to disconnect.

Enjoy the bridge made of live tree roots in Mawlynnong, Meghalaya, with no interruptions. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. The cleanest village in Asia has gardens, hiking paths, rich biodiversity and nearby, a single-decker bridge made of live tree roots over a sparkling stream. What it doesn’t have is a reliable way to keep in touch with the world. Blame security (it’s close to the Bangladesh border), local power cuts and the heavy storms and lightning that damage the power grid. The locals live in the moment, as must you.

Lapland, Finland, is free of crowds, light pollution and digital distraction. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Lapland’s ‘Aurora’ wilderness, Finland. The magical Northern Lights are visible across Scandinavia. But Lapland is where the serious tourists go. The area is free of crowds, light pollution and digital distraction, to offer the cleanest views of the Aurora Borealis. No mobile network (the extreme cold drains phone batteries very quickly, anyway). Most log cabins and national park huts stay off-grid. Staff members knock on guest-room doors when the heavens put on a light show. Roughly all of Eritrea. Nearly 82% of the world’s physical landmass has no terrestrial cellular reception. But where humans live, almost every nation has made sure its people stay connected. In Eritrea (which the media calls the North Korea of Africa), less than 1.5% of the population has access to the internet. SIM cards are issued by the state-owned provider and only support voice calls – no mobile data. Internet cafes exist in some cities, with speeds so slow, it’s like the dial-up era all over again.

Enjoy the marine eco-system and island-hopping in Raja Ampat, but don’t hope for cell signal.

Raja Ampat, Indonesia. The isolated archipelago is where to go for some of the planet’s richest marine ecosystems, 600 coral species, and a thriving scuba and snorkelling scene. Tourists come for the crystal-clear waters, to discover hidden lagoons and limestone islands. But during island hops, don’t hope for cell signals. Even on the main islands, only a few hotels have some cellphone reception. Because it’s hard to build cell towers in the ocean bed to keep everything connected.

Isla Holbox, Mexico, has no high-speed Wi-Fi – it’s the perfect place to disconnect. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Isla Holbox, Mexico. Holbox comes from the Yucatec Mayan words hool (hollow) and boox (black), which translates directly to Black Hole, for the dark water of the lagoon and the rocky channels that separate the island from the Yucatán Peninsula. By coincidence, it’s also a black hole for internet connectivity. Infrastructure on the island hasn’t developed enough for high-speed fiber lines. Storms disrupt power supply. Hotel Wi-Fi doesn’t support Zoom calls or cloud syncs. No working vacations possible. Perfect. Just unwind.

The Atacama Desert is the best spot for star-gazing, with zero mobile signal. (SHUTTERSTOCK)