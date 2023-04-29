Pregnancy causes several bodily changes where besides from weight and physical form, additional changes in your body's chemistry and function occur like the heart beats faster, your temperature rises slightly, bodily secretions increase, joints and ligaments become more flexible and hormones change. Mood swings are frequent as a result of hormonal changes, increased exhaustion, and natural concern about body image, sexuality, finances, marriage duties and impending child. Common complaints during pregnancy: Causes of symptoms, tips to deal with them (Photo by Camylla Battani on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals at Pune's Lullanagar, talked about the common complaints during pregnancy and said, “The symptoms of pregnancy pain differ from individual to person.” Nonetheless, each expecting parent may have various symptoms or none at all and according to him, some common annoyances -

Vomiting and nausea: Almost half of all pregnant women experience nausea and vomiting during the first trimester. This is also known as morning sickness. This is due to the fact that symptoms are most intense in the morning. Throughout pregnancy, some women may experience nausea and vomiting. Morning sickness may be caused by hormonal changes during pregnancy. Morning sickness appears to be exacerbated by stress, travel and specific diets, such as hot or fatty foods. Little meals many times a day may help alleviate discomfort. A high-protein, complex-carbohydrate diet (such as whole-wheat bread, pasta, bananas, and green, leafy vegetables) may also help alleviate nausea.

Rest or take a warm bath or shower to ease acute sensations or cramps caused by strained abdominal muscles and ligaments. Frequent exercise will help to tone and develop your abdominal muscles. After the first trimester, avoid laying on your back for more than a few minutes at a time, since this may reduce blood supply to your growing baby. Spotting and bleeding: During the first trimester of pregnancy, light bleeding or spotting is usual. It normally does not indicate a serious condition, such as miscarriage. When a fertilised egg attaches itself to the uterine lining around the time of a woman's missing menstruation, bleeding might ensue. Increasing hormone levels make the cervix's surface more susceptible to bleeding even with a gentle contact.

She concluded, "It's natural to be concerned about new symptoms. But, keep in mind that most pregnancies are healthy, and typical discomforts are usually just that - common and annoying. In most circumstances, what you're feeling isn't harmful to you or your kid. You may feel more certain that what you're feeling is normal and healthy by talking to your doctor, studying and knowing what's normal and when to be worried.