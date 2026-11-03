Aishwarya Rai's 3 most memorable bridal avatars: Neeta Lulla on dressing the actor for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and her 2007 wedding

Few creative partnerships in Indian cinema and fashion have proven as visually arresting as the collaboration between fashion designer Neeta Lulla and actor Aishwarya Rai. In a November 2 Instagram video, Neeta opened up about the intricacies behind three of Aishwarya's celebrated bridal sartorial moments, both on and off the screen. Also read | Aishwarya Rai's yellow saree for Devdas premiere in 2002 crowned most iconic Cannes look by Alia Bhatt

The designer spoke about the construction and engineering behind those three unforgettable looks, asking a question that underscored the actor's transformative versatility: "How many different bridal avatars can one woman embody?"

1. Poetic simplicity: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) Moving far away from Nandini’s playful, vibrant colour palette that defined Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's earlier act, Neeta pivoted toward traditional elegance for the wedding scene. Aishwarya wore a simple red-and-white silk gharchola. Stripped of unnecessary grandeur, the 'understated' wedding look hinged entirely on the emotional resonance of red-and-white textiles paired with classic gold adornments. As Neeta noted, "Sometimes it’s the beauty of simplicity that makes the look unforgettable." The stark contrast highlighted the quiet transition of a free-spirited young girl as she stepped into matrimony.

2. Grand wedding look: Devdas (2002) To craft Paro's wedding look in Devdas, the assignment was clear: she had to be regal, timeless, enigmatic, and larger-than-life. What emerged was not just a wedding outfit, but a masterclass in garment construction. The ensemble featured a staggering 14 yards of intricate embroidery. Rendered on fine Banarasi mesh, the fabric was adorned with rich resham work, delicate touches of zardozi, and meticulous beadwork, Neeta shared.

Because of the immense weight of the saree, embroidery, and heavy period jewellery, the look was pre-stitched and pre-draped to create the illusion of effortless weightlessness and maximum comfort for movement, the designer revealed. Hidden beneath the mesh drape was a heavy brocade petticoat, fully embroidered and finished with delicate frills. This ensured that even if the saree shifted while walking, every single layer from top to toe remained visually impeccable, Neeta added.