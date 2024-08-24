 Alia Bhatt's pink Chanderi silk kurta set she wore for a work schedule can be yours too. It costs... | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Alia Bhatt's pink Chanderi silk kurta set she wore for a work schedule can be yours too. It costs...

By Krishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2024 12:20 PM IST

Alia Bhatt wore a pink Chanderi silk suit for a work schedule recently. The ensemble can be yours too. Find its price.

Alia Bhatt was snapped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai yesterday. The actor, known for her minimal and steal-worthy personal wardrobe, chose a simple Chanderi silk kurta set for the outing. It can be yours too as we found out its price. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl energy to her brother's wedding festivities in a pink saree: Watch)

Alia Bhatt stuns in a pink Chanderi silk kurta set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt stuns in a pink Chanderi silk kurta set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt wears a Chanderi silk ensemble: What is the price of the kurta set?

Paparazzi videos showed Alia Bhatt outside the dubbing studio in Mumbai. The actor was seen stepping out of her car and greeting the photographers who were clicking her pictures. She also posed for the media and thanked them before going inside. The pink Chanderi silk suit she wore for the outing is from the shelves of the clothing label Devnaagri.

Alia's Devnaagri kurta set is called the Pink Silk Chanderi Dori Embroidered Kurta Set. Adding the ensemble to your wardrobe will cost you 28,500.

The price of Alia Bhatt's Chanderi silk kurta set. (devnaagri.com)
The price of Alia Bhatt's Chanderi silk kurta set. (devnaagri.com)

Decoding Alia Bhatt's look in the simple pink kurta set

Alia's traditional look features a beautifully crafted pink kurta adorned with intricate dori embroidery. The slit neckline, full-length sleeves, scalloped cuffs, relaxed fitting, and side slits completed the design elements of the kurta. The actor wore it with elegant chanderi palazzo pants featuring a flared silhouette and scalloped hem.

Alia completed the suit set by coordinating it with a silk organza dupatta featuring light pink and dark pink ombre hues. She accessorised the ensemble with Gucci tortoiseshell rectangle frame sunglasses, grey embroidered pencil heels, dainty earrings, and rings. Lastly, a tight bun, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, and dewy skin rounded off the glam.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple has a daughter, Raha. The 31-year-old will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha with Sharvari.

