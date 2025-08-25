Are ‘ugly bottoms’ trending again? Here’s your guide to pulling off those divisive jorts and capri pants without a hitch

Y2K fashion keeps returning in waves and the latest revival endorsed by celebrities and fashion influencers alike, is the so-called ‘ugly bottoms’ trend - think jorts and capris - those pesky, awkward-length bottoms that make styling feel like a nightmare. If you don’t have the long torso and well-toned legs of models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, you might end up looking like Adam Sandler out for a Sunday brunch. However, with the right styling tips, you can actually make these tricky bottoms work in your favour. Mid-length pants are making their rounds in the fashion world again! Here's a styling guide to make your life easier.(x/@heelsculture; instagram/@bellahadid)

Much loved in the 2000s, these weird bottoms carry a nostalgic charm - think Avril Lavigne’s punk-inspired edgy style or JLo and Rihanna’s red carpet fashion. More recently, these quirky pieces have wormed their way into the wardrobes of celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Billie Eilish and the like, as well as high fashion runways including a feature in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2025 show.

What makes these pants virtually un-styleable is the tricky mid-calf length paired with awkward, unflattering silhouettes. Here are some styling tips you can try out in case you are daring enough to cross the boundary into fashion’s most dubious trend.

How to style jorts

When styling jorts - the airy-legged, Bermuda style shorts that maximise comfort - the key is to balance proportions. If your jorts are baggy and low-waisted, fitted crop-tops or short-sleeved shirts work great in balancing out the slop, and prevent you from looking shapeless. It does not have to all be fitted and sticking to your body, just make sure your tops don't overlap with the bottoms. Cute and comfy blouses work well too.

You can also go for a plain neutral-coloured fitted top with blue denim jorts, accessorized with a chunky belt, layered necklaces, and statement earrings - maybe even throw in some cool looking sunglasses to maximise aura. Accessories can instantly sharpen the vibe and keep your outfit intentional instead of sloppy.

Finally, your shoes can seal the deal for the specific vibe you’re going for. Sneakers offer a laid-back, streetwear-inspired style, whereas knee-high boots or heels can instantly elevate your fit into red carpet level chic.

Capri styling guide

Another contentious piece of clothing, capris have been around way before Y2K ever existed - think of Audrey Hepburn’s red-checkered pants in Roman Holiday - which has now been adopted by none other than Bella Hadid! They have long been criticised for making legs appear shorter, but when styled right, capris have the potential to look incredibly chic and polished. The trick here is to focus on structure and keep the silhouette sleek - when styling capris, pair them with cropped blazers, fitted shirts or structured corsets to avoid drowning in fabric.

Your efforts to style capris can very well flop if you are not choosing the ones that fit you right. Baggy or loose fitting capris ruin the silhouette, so instead go for pairs that skim the body and create clean lines.

You can play around with colours and prints - mix and match your grey and white polka-dotted capris with a plain white shirt and vice-versa. Or throw on a scarf to elevate your look.

Shoes can make or break the look - pointed-toe pumps or even playful kitten heels elongate the legs and instantly refine the outfit.

Dos and don’ts

When it comes to jorts and capris, the difference between looking effortlessly chic and completely undone lies in a few smart styling choices.

Dos

Experiment with layering - You can try out cropped jackets, crisp shirts or tailored blazers, but keep the overall look minimal and clean.

Lean towards monochromatic or neutral colours - they streamline the silhouette while making the ensembles appear refined and sophisticated.

Don’ts

Do not go for oversized or slouchy tops since they exaggerate the awkward proportions of the mid-length pants and make the fit look unbalanced.

Don’t overdo the mixing and accessorizing - the idea is to let the pants make the statement, while the other elements assist in balance.

Love them or hate them, the return of jorts and capris proves that Y2K fashion isn’t going anywhere. Instead of writing them off as awkward or unflattering, they have the potential to be elevated into wearable fits and statement ensembles when styled right! In fact, these once-mocked “ugly bottoms” might just become the most unexpected statement piece in your summer wardrobe.