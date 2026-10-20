Emma Watson stuns in black during a rare public appearance at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala afterparty

The 36-year-old actor is known to have taken a step back from public life for some time. She was last seen in Little Women in 2019, and directed a short for a fragrance campaign for Prada in 2022. As such, her appearance has generated excitement among fans and paparazzi. Check out her Saturday night look below.

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Emma Watson made a rare appearance on Saturday night, October 17, when she walked into Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to attend Giorgio Armani‘s exclusive 2026 Academy Museum Gala after-party.

What was Emma Watson wearing at the event? Emma Watson was dressed all in black for the evening. Her shoulders were covered by a black shawl with a glittering embroidered hem, which she wore over a sparkling black lace dress with a high slit.

She kept her accessories simple and understated, with sparkling earrings, a bracelet, and black wedge shoes. Watson let her hair down for the evening, wore minimal makeup, and clutched only her phone in her hand.

The actor was not seen on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala itself, so it is not known whether she was in attendance or only dropped in at the after-party.

About the 2026 Academy Museum Gala The Academy Museum Gala can be considered the LA rival to New York City’s Met Gala. It is a star-studded annual affair that is held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives and public programs.

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The sixth edition of the event was co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The host committee included Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, Teyana Taylor, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Adrien Brody, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.

The gala honoured John Carpenter with the Luminary Award, Charlize Theron with the Icon Award and Colman Domingo with the Vantage Award, and raised over $14 million this year. Taylor Swift was in attendance and performed at the event. After the speeches, the after-party took place at Chateau Marmont, where Emma Watson made an appearance.