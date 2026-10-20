Jenna Ortega wears corset dress made of steel rods and 6,500 crystal beads for Klara and the Sun New York screening

Jenna Ortega's handmade dress made with steel rods is from designer Elias Matso's Melt With Me collection. According to the designer, creating the ensemble required a labour-intensive technique. It is a corseted gown made with cotton coutil, viscose jersey, hand-cut and tipped steel spiral boning, and 6,500 crystal beads mounted on steel galvanised wire.

Actors Jenna Ortega , Amy Adams and Taika Waititi attended the screening of their upcoming film Klara and the Sun in New York City. Both Jenna and Amy chose stunning gowns: Jenna wore a handmade Elias Matso dress made of steel rods, while Amy opted for a sleek, elegant black-and-white dress by Rosie Assoulin.

In an Instagram post, he shared, “This dress was a massive test of my free will and just how much I was willing to put towards something that did not have a guaranteed return. It was scary; I felt crazy at times; I lost a lot of money; and now this object exists. After many blisters, rebuilds, failed trials, international shipping nightmares, and working on it in 6 different cities with so many helping hands, it just exists.”

She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses and gold stacked rings, further elevated with glam featuring gold eyeshadow, a gloss mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kohl, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks.