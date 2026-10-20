Jenna Ortega wears corset dress made of steel rods and 6,500 crystal beads for Klara and the Sun New York screening
Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams attended the screening of their film Klara and the Sun in New York, dressed in elegant ensembles.
Actors Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Taika Waititi attended the screening of their upcoming film Klara and the Sun in New York City. Both Jenna and Amy chose stunning gowns: Jenna wore a handmade Elias Matso dress made of steel rods, while Amy opted for a sleek, elegant black-and-white dress by Rosie Assoulin.
All about Jenna Ortega's look
Jenna Ortega's handmade dress made with steel rods is from designer Elias Matso's Melt With Me collection. According to the designer, creating the ensemble required a labour-intensive technique. It is a corseted gown made with cotton coutil, viscose jersey, hand-cut and tipped steel spiral boning, and 6,500 crystal beads mounted on steel galvanised wire.
In an Instagram post, he shared, “This dress was a massive test of my free will and just how much I was willing to put towards something that did not have a guaranteed return. It was scary; I felt crazy at times; I lost a lot of money; and now this object exists. After many blisters, rebuilds, failed trials, international shipping nightmares, and working on it in 6 different cities with so many helping hands, it just exists.”
She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses and gold stacked rings, further elevated with glam featuring gold eyeshadow, a gloss mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kohl, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks.
Amy Adams' elegant look
Amy chose a black-and-white look from designer Rosie Assoulin's Spring Summer 2027 Ready-To-Wear collection. The ensemble features a boat neckline, full-length sleeves with flared ends in contrasting white silk, a tailored silhouette accentuating Amy's curves, and an ankle-length hem.
She styled the ensemble with a statement ring adorned with an aquamarine stone, matching earrings, and pointed black heels. For her hair, she styled it in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo to create a sleek look and show off her jewellery. Feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and soft highlighter on the contours.
About Klara and the Sun
Klara and the Sun is a dystopian drama based on Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestseller of the same name. The film is set in a technologically advanced future. Jenna Ortega plays Klara, an outdated model of an Artificial Friend, an android companion whose sell-by date is fast approaching when, to her relief, teenager Josie and her mother buy her. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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