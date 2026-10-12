From festive reds to nude browns, 10 lipsticks to complete your Diwali look

lipsticks for Diwali (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Diwali is the perfect occasion to experiment with your makeup, whether you are dressing up in a traditional saree, wearing a festive lehenga or opting for an elegant kurta set. While a well-blended base, kohl-rimmed eyes and a hint of highlighter can elevate your look, the right lipstick often brings everything together. From classic reds and berry tones to nude browns and rosy pinks, there is a shade for every festive outfit and makeup preference. If you are updating your beauty kit this festive season, Amazon.in offers lipsticks in a variety of finishes, including matte, creamy and glossy formulas. The key is to choose a shade and texture that complement your outfit while remaining comfortable enough for family gatherings, festive lunches and evening celebrations. Here are 10 lipsticks worth considering for your Diwali makeup kit, with options across different brands, colours and finishes.

If you want a lipstick that can keep up with a busy Diwali schedule, this liquid lipstick is worth considering. Its highly pigmented matte finish makes it suitable for evening parties, family get-togethers and festive dinners. Choose a classic red, deep pink or berry shade to complement traditional outfits. Apply a thin, even layer and allow it to dry before adding another coat. Its long-wear formula is designed to reduce the need for frequent touch-ups.

2 . Lakme 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Lipstick- Cinnamon Spice 3.6g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Lakmé's 9 to 5 range is a useful option if you prefer a classic matte lipstick for festive makeup. The primer-infused formula is designed to provide a smooth-looking finish, while the range offers shades suitable for both subtle daytime celebrations and glamorous evening looks. Try a warm red with a gold saree or a muted rose shade with pastel ethnic wear. Prep your lips with a light balm before application for a more comfortable finish.

Not everyone enjoys the feel of a liquid matte lipstick. Maybelline's Color Sensational Creamy Matte range is an alternative for those who prefer a traditional lipstick with a creamy texture and matte appearance. It works well for daytime pujas, office celebrations and casual festive lunches. A rosy pink or nude-brown shade can keep your makeup understated, while a rich red adds definition to a more elaborate look.

A lipstick crayon is handy when you want more control while defining your lips. SUGAR Cosmetics' Matte As Hell Crayon range is worth exploring for its pigmented matte finish and selection of statement-making shades. Pair a deep red or berry colour with a simple outfit when you want your lips to be the focus. Use the pointed end to outline the lips before filling them in. Check whether your chosen shade comes with a sharpener or requires a separate one.

For those who prefer liquid formulas, Nykaa's Matte To Last range offers options for creating a defined, matte pout. A terracotta, brick-red or deep pink shade can complement festive Indian wear without competing with heavily embellished outfits. Apply the product carefully along your natural lip line and let it set. If your lips tend to feel dry, exfoliate gently when needed and use a nourishing lip balm before applying your lipstick.

A classic bullet lipstick is a practical addition to your makeup pouch, especially if you want something easy to apply and reapply. Faces Canada's Weightless Matte Finish range offers options for those who prefer a matte look without using a liquid formula. Choose a soft pink for daytime events or a warm brown for a contemporary festive look. The creamy or matte feel can vary by formula, so check the shade and product details before buying.

If you are shopping for festive makeup without spending too much, Swiss Beauty's Pure Matte Lipstick is worth a look. Its range of shades makes it possible to experiment with everyday nudes, pinks and bolder reds. A nude-brown lipstick pairs well with dramatic eye makeup, while a brighter shade can add colour to a simple kurta-and-earrings combination. This is also a useful option if you want to build a small collection of lip colours for different occasions.

For a softer alternative to matte lipsticks, consider Revlon's Super Lustrous Creme range. Its creamy finish is suitable for those who prefer their lips to look smooth and comfortable rather than completely flat or powdery. Choose a classic red for a traditional Diwali look or a rosy shade for a more understated appearance. Cream finishes may transfer more easily than some liquid mattes, so carry the lipstick with you for touch-ups after meals.

If your Diwali plans include an evening party, consider L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance. It delivers a matte finish and is designed for extended wear, making it ideal for those who prefer liquid lipstick over traditional bullets. Try a rich red or mauve shade with softly defined eyes and a luminous base. For best results, apply an even layer to clean, dry lips and avoid layering too much product.