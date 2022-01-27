Here's what Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah's daughter wore at her wedding

The sultan of Brunei's daughter Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah got married in a dreamy and a lavish week-long wedding recently. The wedding, which was announced last year on December 31, had alerted the world on the extravaganza that was to follow soon. The princess got married to Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi in Istana Nurul Iman – the official residence of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, which is also known as one of the largest palaces in the world.

Princess Fadzilah, also known as the 'Sporty princess', is the elder sister of Prince Mateen, who is known as one of the most popular royals of Brunei. The wedding festivities were spread out for the span of a week which was decked up in a lot of pomp, grandeur and extravaganza. The Sultan of Brunei is one of the wealthiest people and royal of the world.

The week-long festivities also saw some of the most royal wedding fashion. For one of the festivities, Princess Fadzilah decked up in a red wedding dress with gold zari details at the neckline. It also featured a statement gold belt at the waist. She further accessorised her royal look for the wedding with a tall golden crown. The groom was also elegantly dressed in gold jewellery.

For Istiadat Bersanding Diraja – the ceremony where the couple are presented for the first time as husband and wife, the bride and the groom chose to go all white. Princess Fadzilah decked up in a white flowy long dress and paired it with a dramatic veil. She further accessorised her look with white tiara, necklace, bracelet and ring. The groom also wore an ensemble with gold details.

For the wedding reception, the bride decked up in a grey long dress intricately embroidered in mini butterflies. For the accessory, she wore a family heirloom – an emerald tiara that belongs to Queen Saleha, the sultan’s wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON