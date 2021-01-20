IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.(Yahoo)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.(Yahoo)
fashion

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Washington, Jan 20 (PTI) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.

Harris, 56, will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president on Wednesday.

Emerging as a woman of conviction and dedicated towards her work, Harris makes sure her approachable personality is reflected through her attire, several US media outlets reported.

Her no-nonsense wardrobe often features sharp blazers, skinny pants, pearls and Converse sneakers.

“Her style is understated, tailored, elegant, businesslike, with a touch of whimsy,” said Susan E. Kelley, who runs the blog What Kamala Wore, in a report in the New York Post.

“The clothes don't wear her; she wears the clothes,” Kelley said.

That professional polish mixed with West Coast nonchalance signals a new way of dressing for the corridors of power, it said.

Harris' fashion sense dates back to the days when she was a lawyer in San Francisco. She had a big collection of sharp blazers in neutral tones along with accessories like boldly patterned scarves, colourful Converse or the jangly bangles she wears alongside a Cartier watch, the report said.

Harris has always maintained a simple yet graceful look, whether it is her debut as the vice presidential candidate or her victory speech when the Democrats won the November 3 presidential election.

"She dressed in her usual work style of dark neutrals and simple lines. In the pictures, she doesn’t look stiffly styled or glamorously made-over for her debut as a vice-presidential candidate. Her clothes do not look like they’ve been pulled fresh from a shopping bag," a report in the Washington Post said.

She largely eschews the usual red, white and blue accents politicians generally employ to drive home their patriotism, the New York Post report said.

Daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is giving fashion goals to women who want to look stylish yet comfortable in what they wear.

She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue's February issue in her signature style.

In recent months, at least two blogs- Kamala's Closet and What Kamala Wore, have been launched detailing every stylish or mundane look she is donning.

There is also speculation as to what Harris would be wearing on inauguration day.

“I am so curious about her outfit. Is she going to do any sort of nod to her upbringing by wearing something by an Indian designer or a Black designer? Is she going to wear a designer she’s used in the past, like Altuzarra or Michael Kors, or someone out of left field?” said Vittoria Vignone, who manages the blog Kamala’s Closet, was quoted as saying in the New York Post report.

Popular American singer Beyonce Knowles' mother Tina has urged her followers on Instagram to join her in dressing like the Vice President-elect on Inauguration Day. “Jeans, blazer, converse tennis shoes, pearls. I think it’s a great idea!” she said.

Hazel Clark, professor at the Parsons School of Design, said that Harris has managed to dress in a way that lets her be taken seriously and also be true to herself.

“She shows that you don’t have to be a slave for fashion and be stylish. You can be you and be on the cover of Vogue. I think that is inspiring,” Clark was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us senator kamala harris fashion trends
app
Close
e-paper
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
fashion

Sartori’s sartorial sorcery

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Could you picture yourself in a skinny tailored suit post Covid? The pandemic and its cruel aftermath altered the way we engage with clothing as comfort takes precedence over being on trend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
fashion

Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Editor Anna Wintour was forced to defend the original image after it circulated online earlier this month, insisting it was not the magazine's intention to "diminish" Harris's "incredible" election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.(Yahoo)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.(Yahoo)
fashion

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday treated fans to a glamorous selfie and called herself an "updo expert."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi has a fun fitness session at home(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi has a fun fitness session at home(Instagram/mandirabedi)
fashion

Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi recently shared a fun fitness video that was shot by her son and shows the actor jumping on a trampoline while working out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burberry (Instagram)
Burberry (Instagram)
fashion

Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The update shows how 2020 kept challenging luxury companies with on-off policies that closed, then opened and then closed retailers again from October in many European countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan looks stunning on honeymoon(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan looks stunning on honeymoon(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)
fashion

South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan in 53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to visit the Maldives and have a gala time. The actor is also giving us major holiday fashion goals in her beachwear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3k knit vest (Instagram story/ deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone in 3k knit vest (Instagram story/ deepikapadukone)
fashion

Sweater connoisseur Deepika Padukone answers fan questions in 3k knit vest

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:21 AM IST
  • For a recent Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone wore an uber cool knit vest and left us speechless. The actor answered various questions such as the first thing that she does in the morning and her favourite thing to cook during this session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Snuggle but with fashion and Mira Rajput Kapoor, in a knit cape with a high neck, shows us how to keep the finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this cosy winter season
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress(Instagram/stylebyami)
Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan leaves fashionistas in awe of her classy feminine style and flirty edge in a red and navy blue checkered cocktail dress with a flattering side draping and we can’t help swooning either
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter(Instagram/thebegumkareenakapoorkhan/the_bollywood_closet/silverscreenpics)
Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter(Instagram/thebegumkareenakapoorkhan/the_bollywood_closet/silverscreenpics)
fashion

Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • Another day, another sultry look by Karisma Kapoor and we can’t help but prepare a sartorial diary to recreate her killer styles for our next date night with bae. Want to send the fashion police on red alert? Check out the diva’s puff-sleeved dress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Fendi-Prada flaunt men's indoor wear, reversible coats(Instagram/fendi/prada)
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Fendi-Prada flaunt men's indoor wear, reversible coats(Instagram/fendi/prada)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: Fendi-Prada flaunt men's indoor wear, reversible coats

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Milan Fashion Week 2021: Miuccia Prada, Raf Simonsosy, Fendi, Ermenegildo Zegna and even K-Way establish that comfortable indoor-wear leaves its mark on outdoor styles for menswear autumn-winter collection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput in Goa(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput in Goa(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

Mira Rajput's Goa look is about bikinis and Princess Jasmine inspired outfits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa and the mother-of-two is flaunting her enviable curves in some of the most fabulous beach wear. Their pictures are making us crave for a vacation as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP