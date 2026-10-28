How to choose the right perfume for every season and occasion, from citrus to sandalwood
You only need two or three perfumes! Know how to build a fragrance wardrobe and smell good all year round.
Fragrances are an everyday essential, whether you are getting ready for work or dressing up for a wedding. Your wardrobe changes, but the importance of fragrance stays the same. You may have a signature scent, but reaching for the same bottle every day could mean missing out on the variety that different fragrances have to offer.
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We asked an industry expert, Rohan Bharti, founder and CEO of Duke & D’Or, about the different types of scents and how to choose them. According to him, your fragrance should change with your wardrobe too.
He said, “A fragrance is more than something that makes you smell good. It is an invisible extension of your personality. It can lift your confidence, bring back memories, and leave an impression long after you have left the room. The secret lies in matching the notes with the occasion."
So, a fragrance can significantly influence how you feel and how others remember you, making it a personal part of your style. Choose a scent that suits both your personality and occasion.
Here's his recommendation on fragrance notes as per seasons and occasions:
Season
1. Summer
- Choose fresh citrus, aquatic or fruity scents.
- Look for notes like bergamot, mango or light florals.
2. Monsoon
- Try green, woody or mildly spicy scents.
- These notes complement the earthy freshness of rainy days.
3. Winter
- Choose warm, rich scents for cooler days and evenings.
- Look for notes like vanilla, amber, musk or sandalwood.
Occasion and settings
1. At the office
- Choose fresh, woody fragrances for everyday wear.
- Look for refreshing top notes balanced with a woody base.
2. Brunches and weekends
- Try gourmand scents with sweet, food-inspired notes for casual outings and holidays,
- Mango-inspired fragrances can add a playful touch.
3. Evenings and celebrations
- Try floral chypre fragrances for special occasions.
- These combine floral notes with rich, earthy undertones.
Ultimately, Bharti reminded readers to keep their choices personal by noticing how a fragrance develops on their skin and makes them feel in the hours after the first spray. His parting advice was, "My advice is to build a fragrance wardrobe, not a fragrance collection. You do not need dozens of bottles. Two or three thoughtfully chosen scents can express different sides of your personality.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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