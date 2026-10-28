How to choose the right perfume for every season and occasion, from citrus to sandalwood

Fragrances are an everyday essential, whether you are getting ready for work or dressing up for a wedding. Your wardrobe changes, but the importance of fragrance stays the same. You may have a signature scent, but reaching for the same bottle every day could mean missing out on the variety that different fragrances have to offer.

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We asked an industry expert, Rohan Bharti, founder and CEO of Duke & D’Or, about the different types of scents and how to choose them. According to him, your fragrance should change with your wardrobe too.

He said, “A fragrance is more than something that makes you smell good. It is an invisible extension of your personality. It can lift your confidence, bring back memories, and leave an impression long after you have left the room. The secret lies in matching the notes with the occasion."

So, a fragrance can significantly influence how you feel and how others remember you, making it a personal part of your style. Choose a scent that suits both your personality and occasion.

Here's his recommendation on fragrance notes as per seasons and occasions: