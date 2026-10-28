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How to choose ceiling lights that make your home feel warm without looking too yellow
Ceiling lights can change a room's mood without a full makeover. Here’s how to choose the right lighting for a warm, inviting home.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Jackal® LED 6 Watts White Colour Indoor Ceiling Spot Light / Focus Light / Track Light | Flexibly Rotatable Light Head |Perfect for Kitchen, Malls & Showrooms - Pack of 2 (Black, 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱)View Details
₹1,429
D'Mak Aluminium Surface Mounted LED Panel Light, 22-Watt White, Energy Saving for Indoor Use at Home and OfficeView Details
₹458
Jackal® LED 6 Watts White Colour Indoor Ceiling Spot Light / Focus Light / Track Light | Flexibly Rotatable Light Head |Perfect for Kitchen, Malls & Showrooms - Pack of 1 (Black, 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱)View Details
₹749
GMART INDIA Decorative Cluster Pendant Light: Three Pendant Lamp with Flower Cutting Design in Dark Brown - Perfect for Home, Living Room, Bedroom, Office, Dining, Café, and Restaurants DécorView Details
₹1,080
FALNERO Modern Decorative Led Ceiling Light 50Watt, CRI 97+ Eye Protecting, Anti-Dizziness, Modern Ceiling Light for Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Hallway, Corridor, Study Room, Balcony (Infinity)View Details
₹2,099
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.