Kangana Ranaut channels elegance in silk saree at Emergency screening for Nitin Gadkari and his family. Pics

Kangana Ranaut dressed up in a purple embroidered saree today for the screening of her upcoming film Emergency in Nagpur. The screening was held for the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, and his family. Let's decode Kangana's ethnic look. Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a silk saree for Emergency screening.

Traditional silhouettes for the win

Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, Kangana captioned the post, “Today in Nagpur for the screening of #emergency For honourable @gadkari.nitin ji and family 🙏.” The photos show a closer glimpse of the actor's traditional silhouette.

The ensemble is from the shelves of the Mumbai-based designer clothing label Jigya Patel. Prominent names like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, her sister Anjali Merchant, Madhuri Dixit, and Natasha Poonawalla have also worn creations by the brand.

Kangana's purple silk saree features gold, pink and maroon brocade embroidery done with intricate detailing on the drape. The broad borders adorned with Mochi work, floral patterns, mirror work, and gold sequin tassels add to the feminine elegance of the nine yards. Lastly, tassel work and gold sequins on the pallu border are a testament to the details that went into making the ensemble.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun, Kangana wore statement silver earrings and an embroidered pink potli bag to accessorise the ensemble. She chose minimal makeup with the ensemble. Muted pink eye shadow, a hint of mascara on the lashes, light pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, and a dainty bindi rounded off the glam picks.

About Emergency

Emergency is Kangna Ranaut's maiden solo directorial venture. After a long delay, it is slated to release in cinemas on January 17. The film stars the actor as PM Indira Gandhi. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles.