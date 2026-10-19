Lakmé Fashion Week: Richa Khemka on runway trends and styling on a budget By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Designer Richa Khemka brought a study in contrasts to the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, presented by Maruti Suzuki Nexa, with her latest collection, VESPER. Showcased under the NEXA Presents The Spotlight platform, the collection explored the idea of being seen without revealing every aspect of oneself.

Actor Diana Penty walked as the showstopper, wearing an embellished black bralette with a black-and-white fringed skirt, a high slit and a black cummerbund belt featuring silver embroidery. Intricate detailing, layers of fringe and a restrained colour palette brought texture and movement to the look.

Rooted in the theme of The Unseen, VESPER explored identity, perception and the freedom to define oneself on one's own terms. Sculptural silhouettes, sheer organza, layered transparencies, reflective surfaces and intricate embroidery came together in shades of black, white, silver and metallics.

Speaking exclusively to HT Shop Now at the fashion week, Khemka shared the thinking behind her latest collection, the fashion staples she believes consumers should invest in and her advice for translating runway style into everyday dressing.

Richa Khemka on the inspiration behind VESPER and the fashion trends to invest in Q. What inspired your latest collection at Lakmé Fashion Week, and what story did you want to tell through its silhouettes, colours and craftsmanship?

Richa Khemka: The colour palette is strongly monochrome. In terms of the concept, we were working with a theme called The Unseen. It is about the ability to hold yourself back and not reveal every aspect of yourself. I feel there is glamour in that, and that is what we tried to bring through the collection.

Q. Which fashion trends do you believe Indian consumers should invest in this season, and which ones do you think are simply social media hype?

Richa Khemka: I love a classic blazer or a classic pantsuit.