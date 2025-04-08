L'Oreal Paris matte lipsticks: Lipsticks that stay for hours; Top 8 picks for a long and transfer proof stay

Lipsticks are women's best friends, and why shouldn't they be? After all, the right lipstick shade can actually make or break your entire look. And we women are somewhere obsessed with lipsticks. From the bold and ravishing reds to the girly pinks and mauves, there are ample amounts of lipstick shades that can give you a picture-perfect pout. L'Oréal Paris matte lipstick shades for mattified lips

And here, we have listed the top 8 L'Oréal Paris matte lipstick shades that will stay put on your lips for hours, without smudging. So, for all you lipstick lovers, check out our top picks and let your beauty game stay on point.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Get ready for a long-lasting matte finish with L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in First Move. This liquid lipstick can stay all-day long, and it's vibrant, ultra-pigmented colour doesn’t fade. Its smooth, creamy texture glides on your lips effortlessly and dries down to a flawless matte finish. This lipstick shade is ideal for any occasion and give your lips a bold, comfortable colour without the need for constant touch-ups.

Specifications Product Type: Liquid Lipstick Formula: Long-lasting, resistant to smudging, and transfer-proof Colour: First Move (specific shade) Application: Easy to apply with precision applicator Features: Rich pigment for intense colour payoff, matte finish Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the luxurious feel of LOreal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick. Its silky smooth texture provides a comfortable, soft matte finish that feels as light as air. The unique formula delivers rich, buildable colour that glides on smoothly and stays put without drying out your lips. This Chiffon Signature lipstick is perfect for a soft, elegant look that lasts all day. It is the ideal choice for those who want a pop of colour with comfort.

Specifications Product Type: Liquid Lipstick Formula: Featherlight, comfortable, non-drying Application: Smooth glide-on formula, velvety finish Features: Long-lasting color with a comfortable feel Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

LOreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick offers intense colour with a lightweight, breathable feel. It delivers a flawless matte finish that stays in place for hours, offering a rich, high-impact colour. Its innovative formula makes you feel comfortable and provides long-lasting wear, ensuring your lips stay smooth, soft, and vibrant.

Specifications Product Type: Liquid Lipstick Formula: Lightweight, comfortable wear Colour: Multiple shades available, specific shades can vary Application: Precise applicator for easy application Features: Rich colour payoff, smudge-proof, long-wear formula Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

LOreal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick in Wonder 220 is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for soft, breathable lip colour. With its innovative formula, this lipstick gives a smooth, chiffon-like finish that feels light as air. Wonder 220 provides the perfect balance of rich and comfortable wear, making it ideal for both everyday and special occasions. This lipstick ensure you get long-lasting use for a beautiful lip look that stays fresh throughout the day.

Specifications Product Type: Liquid Lipstick Formula: Light, airy texture with comfortable wear Colour: Wonder 220 (specific shade) Application: Velvety, smooth application with easy precision Features: Long-lasting colour with a weightless feel Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

LOreal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Slim Lipstick is here to give your lips the volume and matte finish they deserve. This lipstick enhances your lip fullness while providing rich colour that lasts. Its slim design makes it easy to apply and is perfect for on-the-go. With intense pigmentation and a smooth matte finish, this lipstick delivers a bold statement with every swipe, while keeping lips comfortable and nourished all day.

Specifications Product Type: Slim Lipstick Formula: Intense volume and pigmentation with a lightweight feel Colour: Various shades available Application: Slim design for precision Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Make a style statement with LOreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in Breakfast in Bed. This lipstick offers a luxurious matte finish that resists smudging, fading, or transferring for hours. Its creamy formula delivers full coverage and intense colour while keeping your lips soft and comfortable. Be it a brunch date or working through a busy day, Breakfast in Bed stays put and ensures your lips look flawless all day long.

Specifications Product Type: Liquid Lipstick Formula: Transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and long-lasting Colour: Breakfast in Bed (specific shade) Application: High precision applicator for smooth and even application Features: Long-lasting colour with a matte finish Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

LOreal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in I Win 666 brings bold, intense colour with every swipe. This lipstick’s matte finish is complemented by a volume-enhancing formula, making your lips look fuller and more defined. The rich pigments offer full coverage and long-lasting colour that stays fresh throughout the day. With its nourishing formula, your lips stay hydrated while delivering a striking matte look.

Specifications Product Type: Lipstick Formula: Intense volume with a comfortable, matte finish Colour: I Win 666 (specific shade) Application: Full coverage, smooth application Features: Rich colour payoff, moisturizing, and volumizing Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

LOreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in Shopping Spree 230 is the perfect addition to any makeup collection. It offers a bold, matte finish that lasts all day long. Its smooth, creamy texture glides onto your lips with precision, providing intense colour that won’t budge. Be it your daily work or night outs, this lipstick stays put through any activity, leaving your lips looking fresh and vibrant all day.

Specifications Product Type: Liquid Lipstick Formula: Long-lasting, smudge-proof, and transfer-resistant Color: Shopping Spree 230 (specific shade) Application: Precision applicator for easy and accurate application Features: Full-coverage color with a matte finish that stays in places Click Here to Buy

Top three features of L'Oreal Paris matte lipstick shades:

Best Lipstick Finish Skin Type Best For L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick 5ml - First Move Velvet Matte All Long-lasting wear with intense color payoff L'Oréal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick Soft Matte All Lightweight feel with a soft-focus effect L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick Lightweight Matte All Bold color with a bare-lip sensation L'Oréal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick 7ml - Wonder 220 Soft Matte All Comfortable wear with a blurred lip effect L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Slim Lipstick Powdery Matte All Precise application with a slim bullet design L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick 5ml - Breakfast in Bed Velvet Matte All Hydrating formula with long-lasting wear L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick - I Win 666 Powdery Matte All Fuller, softer lips with intense color L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick 5ml - Shopping Spree 230 Velvet Matte All Transfer-resistant with bold color

Similar articles for you:

Best body mists to let you keep smelling great for long; Our top 6 picks for you

Beauty blenders: Blend it like a pro and say goodbye to streaks and cakey makeup; Top 8 picks for you

Maybelline makeup kit: From Maybelline lipsticks to foundations, here are all Maybelline makeup products you need to own

Lipstick set: Why settle for one when you can have different shades for different moods; Here are 8 sets for you

FAQ for LOreal Paris Matte lipsticks How long does L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipstick last? The lipstick is typically long-wearing, lasting for up to 8 hours, depending on wear and environmental factors. However, like all lip products, it may need reapplication after eating or drinking.

Is L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipstick suitable for dry lips? While many matte lipsticks can feel drying, L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipsticks are formulated to provide a smooth finish without excessive dryness. However, for those with very dry lips, exfoliating and moisturizing beforehand can help enhance comfort.

What shades are available in L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipstick? The L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipstick collection comes in a variety of shades, ranging from neutral nudes to bold reds and deep berries. They offer options for various skin tones and personal preferences.

Can I wear L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipstick every day? Yes! L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipsticks are designed for daily wear. They provide a wide range of colors suitable for both day and night looks, and the comfortable formula makes it easy to wear throughout the day.

Is L’Oréal Paris Matte Lipstick vegan? L’Oréal Paris has a variety of makeup products, but not all are vegan. You will need to check the specific product ingredients to see if the matte lipstick is vegan.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.