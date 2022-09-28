Malaika Arora steps out for weekday duties in comfy casuals. All pics inside

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a daily basis with her super stylish attires and her sartorial sense of fashion. Be it stepping out to complete weekend duties, or walking out of the gym, or looking like a queen in fashion photoshoots, Malaika can rock any attire and make it look better. Malaika’s sense of fashion makes her a sought-after model for all kinds of looks. Be it ethnic or casual or formal, Malaika can do it all and also slay fashion goals while at it. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with such snippets from her fashion diaries and they manage to make us drool on a regular basis. Malaika’s athleisure diaries are also note-worthy. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga, is seen almost on a daily basis outside her yoga studio. Her athleisure collection also slays goals for us and shows us how to exercise in style.

Malaika, on Wednesday, stepped out to run a few errands for herself and gave us major fashion goals on the way. The actor was spotted in Bandra where she posed and waved at the paparazzi before walking to her car. For the midweek afternoon, Malaika chose a comfy attire to beat the heat in style. The actor was photographed in a pastel orange shirt with full sleeves and collars, and pockets on both sides, loosely tucked into her trousers. Malaika teamed her shirt with a contrasting pair of casual trousers that fatured tie and dye patterns in shades of white and blue. Malaika wore her tresses into a clean knot, locked in place with a bright orange clip, as she waved at the cameras. Take a look at her pictures here:

Malaika posed for the paparazzi.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika was spotted in Bandra.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika wore pastel blue sneakers as she held her phone in one hand and waved with the other to the paparazzi. In tinted shades, the actor sported a no makeup look. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika slayed casual fashion goals for us yet again.