Parineeti Chopra posts first video after becoming a mom, shows fans her everyday ‘jugaadu’ makeup tips

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who launched her YouTube channel last year, has marked her first appearance since welcoming her baby boy with husband Raghav Chadha. In her latest video, she shared an easy “jugaadu makeup” routine for quick touch-ups, giving fans a peek into her life as a new mother. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their son on October 19, 2025.

Her channel has become known for candid and fun content, including glimpses of her ‘achaar’ collection and light-hearted Q&A sessions with her husband. Nearly three weeks after her last upload, Parineeti returned to connect with her audience post-pregnancy.

Parineeti's quick and simple ‘Jugaadu Makeup’ tips

Parineeti revealed that her fans often ask for makeup tutorials, though she humorously admitted, “I don’t know a lot of makeup looks.” She explained that as a mother, she prefers a simple and practical routine, especially when her glam team is not around.

In the video, she demonstrated her “least complicated, jugaadu, no-fuss, timepass makeup” process:

Start with a basic moisturizer

Apply a drop of foundation

Use a single lipstick shade as lip tint, blush, and eyeshadow

Finish with an eyeliner pencil and mascara

Parineeti also emphasized using hard brushes instead of hands for hygiene and matching colors on lips, cheeks, and eyes for a fresh, glowing look.

Candid and humorous moments

The video had a relaxed and playful tone. At the beginning, Parineeti joked, “I have sat down because I am an old lady who needs rest,” noting that standing to do makeup is harder as a new mother. Several fans appreciated her honesty and relatability.

Family life update

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their son on October 19, 2025. The couple announced the news on Instagram, saying, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy! And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 and was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh released on Netflix in 2024.

FAQs

How can I do Parineeti Chopra’s ‘jugaadu makeup’ at home?

Parineeti’s simple routine uses moisturizer, a drop of foundation, one lipstick shade for lips, cheeks, and eyes, and finishes with eye pencil and mascara, perfect for a quick, fresh look.

When did Parineeti Chopra welcome her baby boy with Raghav Chadha?

The couple welcomed their son on October 19, 2025.

Is Parineeti Chopra active on YouTube after becoming a mother?

Yes, she recently returned with a new video sharing her easy makeup routine.