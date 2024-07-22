Sara Ali Khan transforms into a doll in this mini pink dress. It costs…

Sara Ali Khan stole the show in an event, draped head-to-toe in all hot pink. She let her fans know that Barbie season is here to stay as she effortlessly pulled off the baby pink dress, channeling major Barbie vibes. The baby pink dress added a romantic, whimsical style that captured the essence of coquette aesthetics. With clean minimalism, the dress amped up her elegance. The 28-year-old radiated that fairytale doll-like charm. The dress’s bow and soft soft silhouette transformed her into a living doll. Sara Ali Khan's dress looks like it's plucked from a Pinterest dream.

Sara’s look

Sara Ali Khan complemented her soft makeup with a romantic hairstyle, leaving face-framing curls with a bun. Full on embracing the coquette aesthetic, she's also wearing a pair of studded bow earrings. The mini dress had a strapless neckline with a big statement, oversized bow. The bow at the neckline was the highlight of her dress. Despite the lack of patterns or embellishments, the bow ensured the dress turned heads and grabbed the spotlight. The mini dress cinched at her waist, creating a soft hourglass shape. The skirt flowed outwards in a flattering flare. As a finishing touch for her pink ensemble, Sara Ai Khan wore matching pink pumps.

The dress costs..

Sara Ali Khan's dress from Mac Duggal.(Mac Duggal)

The dress is called the Strapless oversized bow fit and flare mini dress, and it’s credited to the brand Mac Duggal. It’s from the collection Pink Dress Edit. Most of the pieces in this collection sport soft and feminine silhouettes. The dress is listed on Mac Duggal’s website at USD 298 which is equal to twenty-four thousand INR approximately.

