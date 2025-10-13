Shloka Mehta swaps traditional lehengas and sarees for chic contemporary Banarasi look at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Diwali festivities were in full swing at Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash, and the celebrity looks were nothing short of spectacular. From shimmering lehengas to intricately embroidered sarees, the evening was a masterclass in festive glam. Among the show-stoppers was Shloka Mehta, who turned heads as she arrived in a stunning ethnic ensemble. Let's decode her look and take fashion notes for the festive season. (Also read: Ananya Panday rocks a micro blouse, Suhana stuns in saree: What Gen-Z stars wore to Bollywood's first Diwali 2025 bash ) Shloka Mehta dazzles in modern Banarasi ensemble at Diwali bash.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Shloka Mehta rocks stunning ethnic look

The Ambanis' badi bahu ditched the usual heavy lehengas and sarees, opting instead for a fresh, contemporary ethnic look. Her outfit featured a sleeveless blouse with a V-neckline, adorned with golden sequin embroidery and intricate zari work, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. Red detailing along the border added a touch of contrast, while big silver buttons brought in an extra dose of glam.

Giving a classic Banarasi fabric a modern twist, Shloka skipped the traditional skirt drape and paired the blouse with extra-flared red palazzo pants featuring golden detailing all over, finished with sequin borders along the hemline. The ensemble created a perfect balance of ethnic elegance and contemporary style.

How she styled her look

In terms of accessories, she kept it elegant, styling her look with a pair of silver statement earrings adorned with red emeralds. Her makeup was soft yet radiant, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, a hint of blush, and plenty of highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. She completed her look with a nude lipstick and left her long, luscious tresses open in a sleek middle partition.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta, born on July 11, 1990, to Mona and Russell Mehta, married Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, on March 9, 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Prithvi Akash Ambani, in December 2020. A Princeton University alumna, Shloka is deeply involved in philanthropy and several social causes.