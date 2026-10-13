Sonam Bajwa shares her go-to summer style mantra and essentials: ‘If I feel comfortable, then I feel beautiful’

“Because if I feel comfortable, I feel confident, and if I feel confident, then I feel beautiful. So yeah, it works together. So, definitely comfort is the key for me,” adds the actor, who recently walked the ramp as a showstopper for Marks & Spencer at Times Lifestyle Week.

“We all want to look glam, and we want to look amazing. But I don't think I have ever worn or picked something that was uncomfortable, or which was beyond my comfort. I usually see what is comfortable,” Sonam says.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonam opened up about her personal style philosophy, revealing that confidence doesn't come from squeezing into the latest trends. For her, it comes from feeling at ease in what you wear.

When temperatures soar, fashion often becomes a balancing act between looking stylish and staying comfortable. But for actor Sonam Bajwa , there's no dilemma. Her approach to summer dressing is uncomplicated: comfort comes before everything else.

Breathable fabrics over heavy fashion For Sonam, who was last seen in Border 2, the foundation of every summer outfit is the fabric. She believes dressing for the season starts with choosing materials that let your skin breathe, especially in unforgiving heat.

“When it comes to summer wardrobe staples, I always look for pieces that are fluid yet structured. Most importantly, they have to feel comfortable,” Sonam shares.

She continues, “During the summer season, I personally try to avoid wearing denim. Honestly, unless I'm going somewhere where I have to wear denim. I like to be in linen or cotton pants because it's more breathable. That is something that I definitely keep in mind.”

Along with breathable fabrics, Sonam also swaps darker hues for softer shades once summer arrives. "I try and pick lighter colours for summers if I can because in the heat you don't want to wear very bright and dark colours," she says, adding that it's a personal preference that also helps beat the heat.

"My main focus always is on the fabric. It has to be breathable, it has to be comfortable on the body. Especially with the kind of weather we have in India, we know how hot it's going to be outside; you don't want to be sticky and itchy. The first priority is always to pick really good quality and comfortable clothing,” she adds.

Sonam Bajwa's five wardrobe essentials Drawing from her style philosophy, here are the staples that define Sonam Bajwa's ideal summer wardrobe:

* Linen bottoms that are light, airy and perfect for hot days.

* Cotton pants instead of heavy denims for all-day comfort.

* Flowy silhouettes that offer structure without restricting movement.

* Light-coloured outfits to keep things cool and fresh.

* High-quality breathable fabrics that prioritise comfort over trends.