Sonam Bajwa shares her go-to summer style mantra and essentials: ‘If I feel comfortable, then I feel beautiful’
Along with breathable fabrics, actor Sonam Bajwa reveals she swaps darker hues for softer shades once summer and monsoon arrives.
When temperatures soar, fashion often becomes a balancing act between looking stylish and staying comfortable. But for actor Sonam Bajwa, there's no dilemma. Her approach to summer dressing is uncomplicated: comfort comes before everything else.
Sonam Bajwa's fashion mantra
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonam opened up about her personal style philosophy, revealing that confidence doesn't come from squeezing into the latest trends. For her, it comes from feeling at ease in what you wear.
“We all want to look glam, and we want to look amazing. But I don't think I have ever worn or picked something that was uncomfortable, or which was beyond my comfort. I usually see what is comfortable,” Sonam says.
“Because if I feel comfortable, I feel confident, and if I feel confident, then I feel beautiful. So yeah, it works together. So, definitely comfort is the key for me,” adds the actor, who recently walked the ramp as a showstopper for Marks & Spencer at Times Lifestyle Week.
Breathable fabrics over heavy fashion
For Sonam, who was last seen in Border 2, the foundation of every summer outfit is the fabric. She believes dressing for the season starts with choosing materials that let your skin breathe, especially in unforgiving heat.
“When it comes to summer wardrobe staples, I always look for pieces that are fluid yet structured. Most importantly, they have to feel comfortable,” Sonam shares.
She continues, “During the summer season, I personally try to avoid wearing denim. Honestly, unless I'm going somewhere where I have to wear denim. I like to be in linen or cotton pants because it's more breathable. That is something that I definitely keep in mind.”
Along with breathable fabrics, Sonam also swaps darker hues for softer shades once summer arrives. "I try and pick lighter colours for summers if I can because in the heat you don't want to wear very bright and dark colours," she says, adding that it's a personal preference that also helps beat the heat.
"My main focus always is on the fabric. It has to be breathable, it has to be comfortable on the body. Especially with the kind of weather we have in India, we know how hot it's going to be outside; you don't want to be sticky and itchy. The first priority is always to pick really good quality and comfortable clothing,” she adds.
Sonam Bajwa's five wardrobe essentials
Drawing from her style philosophy, here are the staples that define Sonam Bajwa's ideal summer wardrobe:
* Linen bottoms that are light, airy and perfect for hot days.
* Cotton pants instead of heavy denims for all-day comfort.
* Flowy silhouettes that offer structure without restricting movement.
* Light-coloured outfits to keep things cool and fresh.
* High-quality breathable fabrics that prioritise comfort over trends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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